CADILLAC — The woman found dead Wednesday in a Haring Township neighborhood has been identified, according to information shared by the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office Thursday.
The sheriff’s office stated the woman found was 26-year-old Laken Marie Clark, who resided in Missaukee County. No other information was provided. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
At 11:32 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased female found by a waste disposal employee in Haring Township, according to a Wednesday press release by police. The release also said the cause of death was unknown pending the results of an autopsy. Wexford County Undersheriff Rick Doehring said the deceased female’s body had been transported to Big Rapids for the autopsy and so identification could be achieved.
While identification was released, the cause of death was not released Thursday by police.
Doehring said detectives were investigating the woman’s death that has been deemed a suspicious death after the body was recovered Wednesday. Doehring said police believe this is an isolated incident and there isn’t concern regarding public safety at this time.
On Thursday, Doehring said police maintained a presence at the Haring Township residence throughout the night Wednesday and into Thursday. He said that maintained presence was the result of waiting for the autopsy to be completed in case they needed to go back in the home. He also said two people from the sheriff’s office went to the autopsy Wednesday.
A man who lives in the neighborhood told the Cadillac News Wednesday he noticed a Mobile Medical Response ambulance arrive in the area sometime before noon Wednesday and it remained the rest of the day.
The sheriff’s office is being assisted by the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post, the Grayling MSP Crime Lab and the Cadillac Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.