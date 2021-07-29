BALDWIN — A 44-year-old man faces criminal charges after he was shot multiple times during an altercation with a Lake County resident Monday.
According to a press release issued by Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin, at approximately 3:42 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a residence on Lynch Drive in Webber Township for a report of a suspicious male that had approached a juvenile female.
While deputies were canvasing the area looking for the male, another 911 call was received advising that the “unknown” male was back on the property and there was an altercation involving a firearm.
Prior to officers arriving, dispatch advised that shots were fired.
Officers arrived to find the subject lying on the ground with gunshot wounds from a shotgun, and blunt force trauma to his head. According to the police report of the incident, the man was shot in the legs with birdshot by the father of the juvenile female, then struck in the back of the head multiple times.
The male was treated at the scene by officers and transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital for additional treatment. He later was charged with trespassing and assault and battery.
The 42-year-old male who was involved in the incident also was subsequently arrested for assault, although no charges have yet been filed by the prosecutor’s office.
Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper said pending a review of the case, charges may also be filed against the 42-year-old man. He declined to comment further on the case at this time.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Lake County Central Dispatch, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, AA Collision and Towing, and Life EMS.
The incident is still under investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident please contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at (231) 745-2712.
