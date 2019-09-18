Suttons Bay man heading to prison after meth-related convictions

CADILLAC — A Suttons Bay man who was arrested in an April drug raid in Cadillac was sentenced to prison recently in 28th Circuit Court.
Robert James Corwin, 27, was sentenced to 3-20 years in prison with 153 days credited for a guilty plea to conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine in August. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees. The charge stemmed from his connection with an incident on April 16 in Haring Township.
Joint Operational Law Enforcement Team from Charlevoix and the Traverse Narcotics Team worked with an informant to arrest Corwin.
Corwin and the informant planned to meet in an alley behind the Party Lounge and Mitchell Street Pub in downtown Cadillac, where Corwin was going to sell meth and a firearm for $450. Officers planned to arrest Corwin then.
But officers and the informant backed out of the plan due to what was believed to be unsafe circumstances in the alley. Instead, officers raided a nearby apartment, where they found Corwin, a gun and several grams of methamphetamine. Corwin told police he was staying with the resident of the apartment for a few days.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said with the help of drug enforcement teams such as TNT, his office is “aggressively prosecuting these types of cases. During his sentencing, Elmore said Corwin told the court he is “not a big dealer.‘ He said Corwin continued by saying he was selling methamphetamine for a friend in exchange for drugs himself. Elmore said Corwin explained he was simply an addict and there aren’t many detox programs or help for people like him.
Although Elmore agreed that there are few options and the ones there are have been overburdened, doing nothing is not a viable option.
“Empathy for drug users and dealers like Corwin is one thing. We have plenty of empathy. Responsibility is another,‘ he said. “I believe the responsibility to use or not, deal or not, get rehab or not, is up to the defendant before he is in court. The government can only do and pay for so much.‘
Elmore also said this wasn’t Corwin’s first brush with the law and it is not his first time in jail or prison. That said, Elmore hoped it would be his last.
Corwin also was sentenced to 150 days in jail with 153 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees.
