Swastikas reported to Anti-Defamation League

CADILLAC — Somebody spray-painted swastikas on public property in Cadillac, and that could put the city on a map that tracks hateful incidents.
While swastikas are closely tied to Nazi Germany, Jewish people aren’t the symbol’s only targets.
“We don’t know who it was targeted at,‘ said Carolyn Normandin, an Anti-Defamation League (ADL) regional director in Michigan. “It’s a general description of hate.‘
Swastikas, which cropped up on the river trail sidewalk between Lake and Bond streets in Cadillac over the weekend of Sept. 7, can be indicative of hatred toward black, Jewish, LGBTQ or other people, Normandin said.
Police and city leaders quickly condemned the incident.
Somebody else — exactly who is confidential — took the extra step of reporting the incident to the ADL of Michigan.
When that happens, Normandin reaches out to community police.
In Cadillac’s case, Normandin was pleased with what she found from Public Safety Director Adam Ottjepka.
“He said it’s an active investigation,‘ Normandin recalled and noted that Ottjepka had called the vandalism and hate symbol “abhorrent and illegal‘ in a news release.
“What I told the police chief (Wednesday) is that I think it’s really important when a community takes the narrative,‘ Normandin said. “I think the community of Cadillac taking a stand, saying ‘We’re not tolerating this in our community,’ is important.‘
Cadillac has already undertaken another step Normandin often suggests: a year ago this month, the city adopted an anti-discrimination ordinance.
While some people dismissed the recent swastika incident, speculating it was “just kids‘ and suggested the incident should be ignored, Normandin recommends another course of action.
“If you don’t talk about it, it normalizes the behavior,‘ she said. “The more people that stand up against it, the better off we are to effect change.‘
And if it were a kid, education is the best tool.
“If it was kids, we have a chance of helping them understand,‘ Normandin said.
White nationalism has been spreading, ADL data suggests.
“This is happening all over the country,‘ Normandin said.
The ADL uses a “H.E.A.T. map‘ (Hate, Extremism, Anti-Semitism and Terrorism) to track where incidents occur. In Michigan in 2018 and 2019, the organization has identified 75 incidents. Reports go through two layers of vetting before ending up on the map.
The ADL lists several “up north‘ incidents on its map.
In Readmond Township (Harbor Springs), the ADL alleges that Patriot Front, “an alt-right group, distributed fliers that read: ‘America first,’ ‘Not stolen conquered,’ ‘Money does not rule you,’ and ‘To ourselves and our posterity.’‘
The ADL characterized that incident as “white supremacist propaganda.‘
In Petoskey, somebody drew and etched swastikas onto the public library building in November 2018, which the ADL characterized as an anti-Semitic incident.
The ADL lists four white supremacist propaganda incidents in Mount Pleasant since April of 2018, all from Patriot Front. All of the incidents involved the display or distribution of flyers; at least two of the incidents were at Central Michigan University, according to the ADL map.
The alt-right group is also said to have posted fliers in Beaverton a year ago.
Normandin stressed the importance of reporting incidents, first to police and community leaders, and then to the ADL.
Sometimes, no crime has occurred — free speech rights mean that white supremacists can distribute fliers — but “we can make it unwelcome or uncomfortable for haters,‘ she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.