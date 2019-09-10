CADILLAC — When Cory Enyeart walks his dog down the sidewalk trail that follows the Clam River in Cadillac, he stops before a bend in the path and listens.
If it’s quiet, he’ll keep walking the shaded trail.
But sometimes, he turns around.
The whole neighborhood has been feeling less safe lately, he said. This summer, he complained to police about drunk and disorderly people. Other times, he’s noticed people “obviously strung out on something‘ walking down Lake Street.
This weekend, he found swastikas painted in red on the river trail’s sidewalk between Lake and Bond streets.
“NOT AT ALL REPRESENTATIVE‘
Cadillac’s city leaders condemned both the hate speech and the defacement of public property.
“It’s disturbing and outrageous that there are those in our society that feel they have a right to deface property either public or private,‘ Mayor Carla Filkins said in an emailed statement to the Cadillac News. “Hateful acts don’t just damage the victim: they can damage our entire community, along with our reputation. This act is not at all representative of who we are here in Cadillac.‘
Marcus Peccia, the city’s manager, called the incident “pathetic.‘
“The defacement of property, public or private, is pathetic,‘ Peccia said. It’s even more pathetic to deface public property using hate speech, he said.
Police agreed.
“The swastikas were spray-painted by an ignorant individual and the act of tagging the swastika is abhorrent and illegal,‘ city police said, in a statement released by Director Adam Ottjepka,
“The use of a hate symbol is most egregious,‘ Peccia said in a phone interview. “And those that did it will hopefully be found and face the proper repercussions through our justice system.‘
WHERE ARE THE BIKE COPS?
Enyeart praised city police for doing their best.
But he wishes there were more of them in the neighborhood.
“I’ve noticed no bike cops this summer,‘ said Enyeart, who is self-employed and works from home often.
Too few officers isn’t a Cadillac problem. There aren’t enough emergency workers nationally, city police said.
“America has a growing emergency worker shortage, period. The City of Cadillac is not immune from this fact,‘ stated Ottjepka’s press release. “Cadillac Police Department is currently short by two officer positions and we are actively in the hiring process to fill those vacancies.‘
But bike patrol is a part-time, seasonal position and unlikely to be filled while the full-time positions sit vacant, police said.
INVESTIGATION AND CLEANUP
City leaders became aware of the swastikas Monday morning. By early afternoon, Department of Public Works employees were scrubbing the paint away.
Swastikas are associated with Nazi Germany and continue to represent racism and white supremacist ideology.
Enyeart said he’d never noticed any signs of racial tension in the neighborhood.
Other people who lived nearby or who use the trail told the Cadillac News they thought it was most likely “kids‘ who had spray-painted the swastikas — people who thought they were being funny.
For police, it’s not a laughing matter.
“The Cadillac Police Department will actively investigate when these types of incidents occur,‘ Ottjepka’s news release stated. “We are taking proactive steps to lessen the chances of these occurrences and develop a suspect.‘
SPEAK UP
City leaders urged residents to speak up.
If you see that city property is damaged, not functioning or “not quite straight,‘ you can call the city at (231) 775-0181 or report online through the “report a concern‘ button at the bottom of the city’s website (or this direct link: http://www.cadillac-mi.net/forms.aspx?fid=42), Peccia said.
Police, too, urged residents to report crimes and provide tips to Silent Observer at (231) 779-9215 or 800-528-8234 or www.casotips.com.
