MESICK — What possible connection could exist between a tiny, obscure lake southeast of Mesick in Wexford County and an oat milk company based out of Malmo, Sweden?
Well, for one thing, they share the same name, albeit with slightly different spellings.
Oatley Lake, as it’s been known for decades, is spelled only one letter differently than the name of the Swedish Company, which is Oatly. It’s about the size of a football field and located off North 15 Road in Antioch Township.
The lake was named after the man whose property it resided on — Jesse Oatley — who settled on the land in the late 19th Century shortly after the end of the Civil War.
Jesse’s great-granddaughter, Jeanne Housler, said throughout her childhood, she was told to be extremely wary of the lake, as the ground around it is made up mainly of swampland and weed beds.
“We were warned the ground is really soft around it,” Housler said. “We couldn’t really use it. You have to make sure you’re always walking on tree roots when you go there.”
On one occasion, Housler said her son, Justin — who fishes the lake — fell through one of the soft spots; if he had not immediately grabbed hold of a part of a tree to pull himself up, he might have drowned, she said.
The body of water has some historical notoriety, as an armed robber in the 1950s attempted to dispose of his pistol in the lake. Police eventually recovered the gun, but Housler said divers commented that it was a good thing they found it quickly, because they would never go back into that water.
“It’s a really eerie lake,” Housler said. “When you go out on a boat, the water’s so clear and so deep that you can see the sides just fall straight down from shore.”
Company representative Jeremy Elias said a random series of Google searches of the Oatly name eventually brought up the lake, at which point they soon became “obsessed” with the unique body of water.
“It’s the first one that came up and the one we happened to start talking about,” Elias said. “The wheels of curiosity started moving. We didn’t know if it was natural, spring-fed, caused by a meteorite, or what.”
Oatly produces a variety of oat-based products, including milk, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams and spreads. Their products are available in 20 countries worldwide and in nearby towns, including Traverse City.
Elias said they didn’t really know why the lake piqued their interest so much, but they decided that if they were ever in the area, they’d try to find out more about it and maybe see if they can visit the property.
A couple of weeks ago, six months after they first discovered the lake, that opportunity presented itself, and Elias along with several others from Oatly, including a few journalists and videographers, visited the area and spoke with residents.
“I thought it was a prank at first,” laughed Housler when she recalls the first phone call she received from Oatly about the lake.
During their week-long visit, the crew interviewed Housler, along with her son, historian Nancy Sanders, president of the Mesick Historical Museum Cheryl Bader, and Todd Haskins, groundskeeper of the Antioch Hills Golf Club, which is located next to the lake.
“We had an unbelievably warm reception from everyone we talked to,” Elias said. “It was incredible to spend time there.”
They also were invited to see the lake firsthand and during their visit, took pictures, audio recordings, and video recordings, including with a drone from overhead.
“It’s quite dangerous terrain around the lake,” Elias said. “It looks like it’s solid ground in spots but one step in the wrong direction and you go straight down. But the lake is quite stunning and beautiful from a bird’s eye view.”
“They were a very nice group of young people,” said historian Nancy Sanders in regard to the Oatly crew. “They asked me about the background of the Mesick and Oatley families.”
Aside from satisfying their own curiosity about the lake, Elias said they learned a lot about the area’s history, including some facts about the lake that were pretty surprising.
“It did not disappoint,” Elias said. “The lake is spelled O.A.T.L.E.Y. but if you dig a little deeper, we found there might be a discrepancy there.”
Sanders confirmed that some of the plat maps have the lake’s spelling without the “e,” just like the company’s name.
Elias didn’t reveal much more about what they uncovered during their visit but hinted that there may be more of a connection between the lake and the company besides just their names.
Using the interviews, video and audio material they collected during their visit, Elias said they’re working on a production to tell the story of the lake. He said this could come in the form of a documentary or even a podcast series.
He’s not exactly sure when they’ll be finished with this project, but estimated it should be done sometime before the end of the year.
Elias said they didn’t set out to use the lake to advertise their company in any way. He said the project will highlight the fascinating history of the area and the pride that people here have in their deep roots and heritage.
“It is amazing what you can uncover when you turn a basic Google inquiry into an on-the-ground trip to Northern Michigan,” Elias said. “I don’t know if there will be any sort of lesson in what we make, but I think that the people we met and spent time with in Mesick may appreciate a bit more a part of the community they may have overlooked before.”
