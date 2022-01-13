Sweet Water Warblers to take Gopherwood stage later this month

CADILLAC — Gopherwood concert’s 38th season continues with hometown favorites The Sweet Water Warblers on Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. on the third floor of the Elk’s building downtown.
Comprised of local songbirds Rachael Davis, Lindsay Lou and May Erlewine, the folk trio’s organic vocal harmonies and seamlessly interwoven instrumentation leaves listeners breathless.
Rachael Davis has a broad and faithful fanbase, she’s been closing out Sunday morning gospel hour at the Wheatland Folk Festival every year since she was a small child. Raised in a rich musical environment, Davis moved to Boston at the age of 21 to pursue her artistic career. Seven months after acquainting herself with the local music community, she was presented the Boston Music Award for Best New Singer-Songwriter.
May Erlewine has the sort of soul-baring voice that beckons the Alan Lomaxes of the world to abandon the ivory tower for the backroads of rural America. One of the most prolific and passionate songwriters of her generation, Erlewine’s music has been featured in Rolling Stone and Prairie Home Companion.
Lindsay Lou is a household name in bluegrass. Best known as the lead vocalist and songwriter for her band, The Flatbellys, she has appeared at festivals worldwide including Telluride Bluegrass Festival in Colorado, Celtic Connections in Scotland, and Woodford Folk Festival in Australia.
She was nominated in 2015 as one of NPR’s best live sessions (Mountain Stage), in 2016 as the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Best Vocalist, and was featured in Rolling Stone’s “One of the 10 Best Acts at Delfest” 2019 recap. Lou is a regular guest on stage with bands like Greensky Bluegrass, Billy Strings, Yonder Mountain String Band, Leftover Salmon, Railroad Earth and the California Honeydrops.
Tickets for the show are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Students 13-18 pay $10. VIP tickets are $50, and include a pre-concert meet and greet and Sweet Water Warblers merchandise. Kids 12 and under are free with an adult. Advance tickets can be purchased at Horizon Books, The After 26 Depot Cafe, online at My North Tickets, or via phone at 1-800-836-0717.
Patrons 12 and over will be required to bring proof of full vaccination and proper ID, or a negative COVID test in the last 72 hours. Masks will need to be worn unless eating or drinking.
