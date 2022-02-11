Sweetness, fun on tap

CADILLAC — Soon the sweet smell of boiling sap will be experienced by many who partake in the painstaking process of making maple syrup.
Make no mistake the sweet amber-colored nectar that is produced from collecting and boiling sap is long, hard work but many will find it is worth it when they drizzle the golden maple syrup they made over pancakes, French toast, ice cream and other foods.
If anyone would want to learn that process, they are in luck. Whether it is selecting and tapping the perfect tree or canning the final product, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is hosting a two-part Outdoor Skills Academy to teach those skills.
The first part will be from 9 to 11 a.m. this Sunday virtually. The video, which can be watched from the comforts of your home, will discuss the tools needed, where to find them and how to use them. There also will be virtual instruction from a Michigan forester and other experts who will cover tree identification, tapping a live tree and sap collection and storage.
The second part of the Outdoor Skills Academy will be held from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on March 6. Unlike the first session, this one will be live and in-person at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing, 6087 E. M-115, in Cadillac. This class will go through the steps of processing the sap, canning the syrup, making maple sugar and more.
The cost to participate is $25 per person and that fee covers both dates. This class is limited to 50 people. A reminder that a recreation passport is required for entry to Mitchell State Park.
To register for this class, go to Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses and click on the “Purchase a license” button. Sign in and find the class under the Outdoor Skills Academy tab. For more information, contact interpreter Edward Shaw at (231) 779-1321 or via email at ShawE@Michigan.gov.
