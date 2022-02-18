CADILLAC — A recommendation will be made to close both the men’s and women’s transitional houses to the Wexford-Missaukee Community Corrections Advisory Board after the community corrections executive board determined there is no funding source to keep them open.
On Feb. 11, a Wexford-Missaukee Community Corrections Executive Board held a meeting to discuss what action should be recommended to the full community corrections advisory board regarding the future of the transition houses. Previously, Wexford-Missaukee Community Correction Director Mistine Stark informed the advisory board that the transitional houses could no longer be provided due to a lack of funding.
While the executive board recognized that transition houses, or T-houses, provided a service to defendants and the community, the board found that without a sustainable source of funding, the T-houses should be discontinued. As a result, a recommendation will be made to the Wexford-Missaukee Community Corrections Advisory Board to close the houses.
If the houses are closed, then it will be up to the Wexford County Board of Commissioners to decide what happens to them.
The Wexford-Missaukee Community Corrections is a state grant-funded program that provides supervisory services and transitional housing as an alternative to confinement to criminal defendants.
More than 10 years ago, the program purchased two transition houses in Cadillac to provide supervised community-based living for up to 12 males and six females. Both houses are owned by Wexford County though not purchased with county funds. About five years ago, grant funding supporting the operation of the houses ceased, leaving only offender-generated revenue.
Historically, the houses received operational funding from grants, the Wexford County Jail and offender revenue. The funding is no longer available from grants or the jail. While a fee is charged to stay in the houses, funds collected do not amount to enough to maintain the houses.
Developments such as the larger Wexford County Jail, legislative changes and lack of funding sources have caused the mission of community corrections to evolve from providing both pre-trial and post-conviction services to a focus on pre-trial services.
The goal of the transition house is to place inmates who are released from jail in a temporary, structured setting, so they can look for work, continue treatment programs and have a roof over their heads. In a transition house, the person is monitored by Wexford-Missaukee Community Corrections and required to stay in the home unless a pre-approval to leave is granted.
In 2009, community corrections purchased a men’s transition house in the city of Cadillac and, in 2010, a women’s house that serves much of the same purpose as the men’s house was purchased.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.