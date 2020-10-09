Taco Bell coming to Reed City

REED CITY — By early next year, the Reed City area will have another fast food option.
Taco Bell has already started construction on its new site along U.S. 10 just outside Reed City and is expected to open sometime in early 2021, according to a press release from Bells & Birds, Inc.
“This is a big confirmation for Reed City and Richmond Township,‘ Reed City Manager Ron Howell said. “We have known that that area off of U.S. 10 is a great spot to develop, we are all just excited to see that a corporation like Taco Bell sees that too.‘
The just-under-two acres were purchased for the Taco Bell from Gerber Construction back in July, Chief Financial Officer Rich Saladin said.
“It is exciting news to have a company like Taco Bell coming into the area,‘ he said. “We purchased the property in 2018 and have been working on bringing in businesses to the area. It is exciting to have all this happening and so quickly.‘
Gerber still owns about three acres between the Taco Bell location and the West Michigan Credit Union along 220th Avenue just off of U.S. 10.
“We have had some interest in the property but I cannot say where that is going just yet,‘ Saladin said. “But I will say that we are willing to work with anyone that is interested as there is nothing concrete at this point.‘
With more and more interest in developing the area off of U.S. 10, Howell said a conversation needs to happen about utility lines.
“When West Michigan Credit Union started its project in that stretch, there was a rumor that a chain could be a part of the project for another portion of that plot,‘ Howell said. “This, of course, brought up questions about water lines. With more potential interest in developing that portion of U.S. 10, we need to sit down and get a handle on the water lines.‘
Currently, the agreement between Richmond Township and Reed City in regards to the use of the pump station on 220th says there is only one hook-up allowed per business. This causes a lot of stress to be put on that one pump station, Howell said.
“Right now, the pump station is OK, it can handle this addition,‘ he said. “However, with more interest, moving forward we need to be more cautious and we have to figure out a better plan for those main lines and hookups.‘
Right now, Howell said he is working to put something together with the township.
