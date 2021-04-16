CADILLAC — For 28 years, Marilyn Wood was the face of the Taco Bell in Haring Township.
She worked at the front counter, but when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, there was nobody to greet.
Wood retired instead, said Chris Stronach, a former Taco Bell manager who is organizing a big surprise for Wood.
On Saturday at 3 p.m., there will be a parade in the neighboring Big Lots parking lot.
"She didn't get to say goodbye to everybody that made such an impact on her over the last 20 years," Stronach said. "So, playing it safe, we are planning a retirement parade."
Stronach invited people to drive by. You can bring a sign, honk, wave or leave behind a card.
The parade route will be off of Hanthorn Street, behind the shopping complex where Big Lots was, then come between Taco Bell and Big Lots, Stronach said. Wood will be waiting in the former Big Lots parking lot.
Stronach said he's invited the Haring Township Fire Department and the Wexford County Sheriff's Office.
"She was everybody's, like, Betty Crocker of Taco Bell," making treats for birthdays Stronach said.
It's mostly a surprise for Wood, Stronach said, though they're willing to gamble on this news story spoiling the surprise.
"She knows that her presence is requested and she will be there. She doesn't know exactly what the plan is though," Stronach said.
Taco Bell could not be reached for comment.
"She was just an amazing person and she needs to be recognized, in my opinion," Stronach said.
