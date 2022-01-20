CADILLAC — See the outdoors in a whole new light. The Mitchell State Park lantern-lit hiking trail is open to visitors every Friday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.
When there are a few inches of snow on the ground, Park Interpreter Ed Shaw said it’s best to don a pair of snowshoes. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own snowshoes, but the park will have a limited number of pairs at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center.
A single lantern hangs at the mouth of the Heritage Nature Trail to signal the start of the path. Hikers can get moving right away, or warm up at the nearby campfire with a cup of hot chocolate.
The trail runs for about a mile and loops back around to the home base. Lanterns are seen hanging periodically along the path to keep hikers from veering off the trail in the dark.
Mapping out the path as well as hanging and lighting lanterns took Seasonal Interpreter Kristen Breckenridge nearly 30 hours to complete.
“I had to get the kerosene. I had to fill all the lanterns,” she said. “There’s probably like 60 or more lanterns out there, and it takes me about an hour and a half, or an hour to go out and light all of them.”
Planning also includes forethought about what obstacles could block the path in the future. For example, Breckenridge said if the team can see that a tree might develop over the next few years, then it may be removed to maintain the trail.
People often designate their outdoor activities to a warmer season, but Breckenridge said it can be exciting to get outside in the colder months.
“You could see a really brilliant bright moon outside, and it’s completely different from being inside your house and like looking out the window,” she said. “You get to feel the elements and stuff, like sometimes it’s really cold or windy, sometimes you can see different animals outside or even just their footprints and stuff.”
Along with having the chance to see a rabbit or deer cross the trail, exploring the outdoors at any time can have a positive impact on mental health. Shinrin-yoku, or “forest bathing,” is the Japanese practice of taking in the atmosphere, and Breckenridge said the lantern trail is a great place to engage in that practice.
“It’s kind of that same concept of getting outside and just sort of taking everything in and breathing in different scents,” she said. “We have white pine out there, and we also have Eastern Hemlock, so just breathing in those different scents is actually really calming too — so if you’re stressed and stuff — being outside is pretty beneficial.”
Since the Mitchell State Park staff began hosting lantern hikes, Shaw said the number of participants has greatly increased, averaging anywhere from 50 to 150 people per hike. When the program temporarily switched to Saturdays, the turn-out wasn’t as strong, so they permanently settled on Fridays to bring in more families and large groups.
“We see a lot of the teachers from the local schools, and local hospitals as they’re getting out of work,” Shaw said. “I get groups of colleagues and friends, and it’s just a nice way of providing an opportunity for people to come and check it out, have a bonfire and grab a cup of hot cocoa.”
Last year, COVID-19 restrictions did cut the number of hikes down, but Shaw said this year’s round of hikes has been a way for the community to reconnect in a safe way. Hikers go out onto the trail independently, allowing them to stay socially distant and clear their mind of the stresses the pandemic brought with it.
“Hopefully while they’re out on the trail, they’re not even thinking of those things,” Shaw said. “They’re thinking about the forest and nature and being outdoors and how cool the glow is off of the trees with the lanterns and so forth — so yeah, it’s a good opportunity.”
There will be additional lantern-lit hikes every Friday until the end of February. Dates may be changed due to poor weather. Those interested in hiking can find more information on the Mitchell State Park event page on the Michigan Department of Natural Resources website.
