CADILLAC — For the last few days, Cadillac Salvation Army Lt. Greg Bock has been eating, sleeping and freezing atop a giant red kettle.
Bock is hoping to raise $50,000 by Christmas Day to support the many programs run by Salvation Army throughout the Cadillac region. He said the giant red kettle is his way of grabbing folks’ attention and encouraging them to ask why he’s residing there.
People are welcome to bring their donations to the kettle, which is parked outside the Salvation Army store and donation center, or deposit them into one of the much smaller kettles posted around town in the doorways of local retailers.
Aside from coming down for bathroom breaks, Bock is truly living in the red kettle.
Members of his staff and the community have been supplying him with baked goods and hot drinks for sustenance. To keep warm, he’s been armed with two small space heaters and an insulated sleeping bag.
Despite his best efforts, Bock said the conditions have been rather unkind. It’s not his first foray into red kettle living, but it is the worst weather he’s ever faced. However, he maintains that if it takes discomfort on his end to end the discomfort that families in need feel, then he’ll do it.
Bock said people are welcome to come visit him through the remainder of the week to ask questions, offer up a donation or just wave hello.
