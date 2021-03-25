Take precautions during spring break travel

CADILLAC — If you’re going to travel for spring break, take COVID-19 precautions, health care officials urged Tuesday during Munson Healthcare’s weekly COVID-19 press conference
Vaccinations are continuing and the state is preparing to vaccinate everybody older than 16 starting April 5 (some local agencies, like District Health Department No. 10, are doing it even earlier).
But we’re not to herd immunity yet, and the same is likely true of your U.S. destination.
“We understand people will be traveling, and we just want to remind everybody that if you do choose to travel, we would ask that you do it safely and take every step you can to protect both yourself and others,‘ said Dr. Christine Nefcy, Munson’s chief medical officer.
If you can get vaccinated before you go, even better.
“If you are eligible and can get a vaccine we would ask that you do get vaccinated,‘ Nefcy said.
Nefcy said you should be tested for the coronavirus before you travel and three-to-five days before your return. Testing can help ensure that you’re not traveling while contagious but asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic. You should also quarantine for a week when you arrive home, even if you test negative. If you don’t get tested, quarantine for a full 10 days.
If you’ve already been vaccinated, testing is still an important part of travel safety.
“At most, the vaccines are about 95% protective. That means one in 20 people, despite being fully vaccinated, could still get COVID-19, and they might be asymptomatic,‘ Nefcy said. “So because we’re still in a pandemic and there is still widespread disease, it is really important that you fully understand what your status is.‘
If you are exposed to COVID-19, test positive or have COVID-19 symptoms, stay home.
Though you might travel someplace where masking isn’t mandated by state orders, Nefcy urged Michigan travelers to mask-up while out-of-town.
“It is the safest thing to do and the right thing to do when you travel,‘ Nefcy said.
The mask should be well-fitting and cover both your mouth and your nose.
Avoiding crowds and staying six feet from others will also be important.
“We would recommend that you bring extra supplies of both masks and hand sanitizer when you travel so you always have it readily available,‘ Nefcy said.
As for mealtimes, the doctor suggested eating outdoors, getting carry-out or bringing your own food.
“If you are traveling with other people or to meet other people, we would recommend that you stay with those that you know are being careful or have been in your immediate social circle already,‘ Nefcy said.
