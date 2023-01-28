CADILLAC — Earlier this month, the Blue Heron Cafe announced that it was taking a winter break and that break starts this weekend.
While the downtown Cadillac eatery will be open on Saturday, co-owner Brian Williams said beginning Sunday and continuing through March 7, the restaurant will be closed. Call it a break, a reset or whatever you want, but Williams said the break will be good for the business and its employees.
“Last summer, we were running so ragged. We really need our entire staff here to be open. The hard part is if someone needs a day off or a break it is tough to do that,” he said. “This will give us a chance to reboot and reset. It will be good for everyone. Hopefully, we will come back recharged and refreshed.”
As he was finishing up business on Friday afternoon, Williams, who co-owns the business with his wife Julie, said he didn’t think anyone would care they were shutting down for a break. He said his regular customers have been supportive and there hasn’t been any negative feedback about the break.
So why did he pick February as the time for the closure, Williams said simply put it was cheaper to get out of town than it will be in March. Apparently, March is when everyone goes on a trip, Williams joked.
As for whether this could be an annual thing, Williams said nothing is certain but it could be.
“I could see it turning into a yearly thing. I don’t see us going bigger and keeping (the business) small,” he said “Everyone cares and is committed. Everyone knows what they are doing and it is easier to manage (when a business is smaller) and keep an eye on it. But to get a break, you have to close.”
