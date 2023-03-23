Taking the 'shotgun approach:' council approves surface repairs to more than a dozen streets

CADILLAC — The way that streets are repaired and maintained in the city of Cadillac is changing.
The Cadillac City Council on Monday approved two contracts related to street upgrades — one for the complete overhaul of Lester Street; the other for surface-level improvements to more than a dozen streets throughout the city.
The latter project was discussed at length by council members Monday afternoon during a work session related to the city’s Capital Improvement Program.
According to council documents, this project calls for improvements that will remove and re-pave the top layer of asphalt only.
“It is considered a non-structural improvement (versus a full reconstruction) to improve the ride quality of the street,” documents state. “This will reduce the city maintenance needs for frequent patching of these areas.”
Cadillac Director of Finance Owen Roberts told council that repairing the surface of numerous roadways rather than completely rebuilding a couple of streets at a time is a new approach to street maintenance, necessitated by limited finances and the rising cost of materials and labor.
Roberts said using less expensive techniques such as cold milling and crushing and shaping will allow the city to spread its resources around and give streets an additional seven to 15 years of useful life before they have to be replaced at a structural level.
Approaching repairs this way, Roberts said the city will be in a better fiscal position to plan for total overhaul projects in a more systematic way, coinciding with the simultaneous replacement of underground utilities.
The streets chosen for surface repairs during the next fiscal year are those that the city receives the most complaints about from residents and visitors.
They include the following: Leeson Avenue at the intersections of Wright and Arthur streets; 6th Avenue from 6th Street to 8th Street; River Street from Hemlock to Powers; Hemlock and Lincoln streets from Nelson south to Lincoln and east to Pine; Division Street from May to Blodgett; Holbrook Street from Division to Garfield; Delmar Street from Cass to Chapin; Rush Street from Cass to Chapin; Shelby Street from Cass to Harris; Maple Street from Howard to Evart; Whaley Street at the intersection with Carmel, the curve east of Carmel and at the Paluster Street intersection; Paluster Street from Mitchell to east of Wilcox; and Carmel Street from Cobb to Stimson.
Council on Monday awarded the contract to Elmer’s Crane and Dozer for $549,220.75. In addition, a 5% contingency was approved for city engineer-approved field changes in unit quantity or scope due to deteriorated pavement conditions, bringing the total recommended award to $576,681.79.
“This is more of a shotgun approach,” said City Manager Marcus Peccia. “Spreading our money out over a wider area.”
To get an idea of the difference in cost between multiple surface-level repairs and a single overhaul, consider the replacement of Lester Street, which council also awarded on Monday to C.J.’s Excavating for $1,099,396.70, plus a 10% contingency for city engineer-approved field changes, bringing the total recommended award to $1,100,910.01.
Another technique that the city is considering employing to extend the life of certain streets is chip sealing.
City engineer Connie Boice, with Prein and Newhof, said chip sealing is becoming a more accepted technique as a result of the rising cost of materials and labor required for total road overhauls.
Boice added that due to the nature of chip sealing, which produces a lot of loose stones in the early stages of work, it tends to be most effective on roadways that have a shoulder (such as those in rural areas) rather than curb and gutter. Most streets in Cadillac have curbs and gutters, although there are some on the periphery of the city that have shoulders.
In addition to producing a lot of stones that can be a temporary nuisance for people who have to pick them out of their lawns, Boice said chip and sealed roads tend to be more bumpy and rough — not the best surface for rollerblading, for instance — which is why they will have to be selective in where this work is done.
Boice said the city council will be considering chip and seal projects for certain roadways in the upcoming Capital Improvement Program planning. She said it’s possible chip and seal work could be done in the city as soon as 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.