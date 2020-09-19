CADILLAC — Brenda Lake, a Career Services Specialist at Northwest Michigan Works! in Cadillac, was awarded a “Shining Star‘ Award by the Michigan Works! Association for her efforts to meet employment needs in Missaukee and Wexford counties.
Lake received the award during the Association’s annual conference which was held online this year.
“Brenda is the first face clients see, as well as the first voice they hear, so she sets the tone for the Cadillac Service Center,‘ said Luann Dunsford, chief executive officer of the Michigan Works! Association. “Interacting with thousands of customers in her four years of service, Brenda represents the agency with a unique sort of compassionate professionalism that makes all the difference in improving the lives of those around her.‘
According to a press release issued Wednesday by Networks Northwest, Lake has a reputation for going above and beyond to assist her clients, treating each one with care and respect.
“During one of the most difficult times that many of us have ever experienced, Brenda has stepped up with a positive attitude day after day, working diligently to help others,‘ said Matt McCauley, CEO of Northwest Michigan Works. “Even though we haven’t seen customers face-to-face in our centers for months, she finds ways to virtually stand by their sides. As we phase back into re-engaging our center with the public, Brenda is at the forefront of maintaining a safe work environment for our team and customers alike.‘
Lake said she is honored to receive this award.
“Thank you for this, it really surprised me very much,‘ said Lake. “I just enjoy working in an environment where I get to help my community whether it is a job or unemployment navigation. And, I get to work with a fantastic team every day and so miss the fact we are working apart these days.‘
