Tales from the frontlines of war

During late summer 1995, 17-year-old Danylo Sakhatsky traveled nearly 5,000 miles to Cadillac from the then roughly 4-year-old new country, Ukraine.
He came to the country and Cadillac as an exchange student. He made friends and learned about American culture. When he left the United States, it was like a second home. Fast forward 27 years into the future and Danylo, also known as Danny while in Cadillac, is fighting with his countrymen to keep his country’s independence from Russia.
When the war in Ukraine began in February, Danny said he was stressed all the time. He started thinking about what he should do. As many likely were or are, Danny was torn.
On one hand, he believed it was his duty to defend his family and his country.
He knew it would be hard to sit in a safe place and wait until the war was over to return. On the other hand, he also never served in the military and didn’t have any of the skills or experiences one might need to be a soldier.
Sure, he had shot a gun and owned an AR-15, and liked hunting, but ultimately he was a civilian without the necessary training. He also knew he couldn’t carry on with his business and it stopped completely.
“I was thinking about volunteering and helping those many in need, but deep in my heart I always knew that during the war my place was in the army,” he wrote in an email. “But the decision to join the armed forces didn’t come easy. It was horrifying.”
Danny said death and destruction were all around and it took time to overcome his fears. The decision, however, was a call of heart, which he could not and would not resist. The moment he walked into sign-up, Danny said he felt relieved.
He has met many new people. His band of brothers comes from all walks of life. He said there are miners, entrepreneurs, construction workers, farmers, drivers, police, chefs and some trained soldiers.
Some of the people, Danny has met since joining the fight he said he likely would never have met before the war. He also said he was presently surprised to have found a lot of kindness, willingness to help and support from people he would have never become close to before the war.
“Some of these people have volunteered to join the army, some have been called to duty under general mobilization procedure, some of them are professionals,” he wrote. “They all have different thoughts and motivations. They have different backgrounds but all are cursing the aggressor and dreaming about returning to their normal lives.”
Currently, Danny said he and his fellow soldiers are located on the border with Russia. The border, including the territories occupied by Russian forces and Belarus, where they also may attack, is more than 1,000 miles long. He said active warfare is occurring along roughly half of that line. Unlike other parts of Ukraine, Danny said there is no active fighting in the sector he is currently in, but they are holding their positions in case Russian forces decide to attack.
While they are currently not seeing fighting, Danny said neighboring positions get shelled from time to time, but it has been quiet so far.
“We are deprived of many regular and simple things we all are used to. We get to sleep in odd places like old warehouses and abandoned houses and sometimes in trenches,” Danny wrote. “Taking a shower or charging your phone is often a big deal because you don’t have running water and electricity in some places we go. We miss the comfort we used to have but no one is complaining.”
He also said he was surprised about the respect soldiers are getting from civilians. He said it is not uncommon when they visit towns that people will come up and offer help. Small businesses refuse to take payment for their services from military personnel. He also said when they come across children, they will say, “hello” and “thank you,” which he believes is very heartwarming.
While Danny was willing to share his thoughts and feeling about the current conflict, he said they don’t reflect all the horrors of this war. Not even a small part of them.
“I hope soon we will win this war. I hope Ukraine will finally cut all ties with Russia, we will become a part of the civilized Western world and live our peaceful lives,” he wrote.
