CADILLAC — Rick Grant was a Cadillac High School co-op student when he started working at Ray’s Clothing Den in downtown Cadillac. The year was 1971.
Fifty years later, Grant is still working downtown in retail clothing sales. But now, Grant and his wife Tammy are looking forward to retirement. There’s a potential December sale of R. J. Grants and the building they own, the H.L. Green complex, home to two retail tenants.
Viewing the last 50 years through Grant’s eyes is a revelation. He loves retail ... loves downtown Cadillac ... loves making customers happy. The business he owns with his wife Tammy, R. J. Grant’s, has been their home since 1997. Within that retail space customers became friends. It’s where they raised teenagers together after their marriage in 1995. Later the back dressing room became a nursery as they helped raise their grandchildren.
Their lives have revolved around the shop. Their best memories of business ownership are drawn from their most difficult times — fixing a leak on the roof one New Year’s Eve with brooms and tar, working together in the cold silent snowfall. And the time they worked all night to move the contents of their first store, Brown’s Mens Wear, down the street — all the clothing, cabinetry and tables. Just the two of them and a rolling cart. They finally fell asleep in the early morning hours on the floor of their new business venture in a building that belonged to them.
Downtown has changed a lot since 1971. And Grant has seen it all — banks and storefronts that disappeared. The highway by-pass that diverted traffic. Big box stores.
“I remember the downtown heyday when there were five men’s stores and five or six women’s stores,” he recalled. “There were shoe stores, J.C. Penney’s, a hardware store and Milliken’s. And we all helped each other.”
But while looking back he glossed over the hardships saying, “those things come and go.”
But it wasn’t as easy for the couple to recover from one of their break-ins. They’ve had a few over the years. But in January of 2015, that one was hard. Their basement storeroom was savaged with a baseball bat, destroying valuable personal items, inventory and displays.
“Those are always hard because there’s loss, material and emotional loss,” Grant said. “But you let go of them ... I think for us, it was the customers, it was the people who made our memories.”
Grant was grateful when he was hired for the co-op position with Ray Bricault, “a fixture on main street.” After World War II, men like Bricault and James Erwin Clark, owner of Clark’s Clothing and Cochrane’s Ladie’s Wear, helped build downtown into a shopping destination.
Bricault first owned the Snow White Sandwich Shoppe and in 1969 he started Ray’s Clothing Den when he partnered with Clark.
After graduating from high school, Grant commuted to college for two years and continued working at Ray’s Clothing Den.
“That was such a cool thing,” Grant said. “I was so fortunate to work for Ray. I was able to work in all of Ray’s stores. (Bricault later bought Clark’s and Cochrane’s.) The wonderful ladies, the sales clerks, they were at the top of their game, extremely talented. I took over Ray’s stores when he retired, but then I left for a few years and came back in 1981 or 1982. It’s incredible that my life revolved back into downtown Cadillac.”
By the early 1990s Grant met Tammy Marth Burzynski who moved to Cadillac from Detroit where she worked for an established clothier. Her passion for retail clothing sales matched his.
In 1992, Grant purchased Brown’s Men’s Wear from Lee Brown.
“I loved fitting the suits,” he said. “I learned from some of the best clothiers not only in Cadillac, but the salesman who called on me. And I just loved the whole thing — knowing how to fit them without even asking their sizes. And having Tammy with me was such a blessing. It’s been an incredible journey.”
In 1997 the Grants opened R. J. Grant’s. Tammy loved dressing the windows, choosing fashion lines for women and creating the store’s unique atmosphere.
“It’s not often a married couple can work together,” she said. “That has been the ultimate ... we do everything together.”
“Tammy and Rick have a lot of respect for each other and they work very hard,” said Rochelle Carroll. “They compliment each other. Rick focused on classic men’s clothing and Tammy had updated clothing lines for women. If you needed a nice piece, you could always find it at Grants.”
“The last thing I wanted to do was leave Cadillac without a downtown men’s store,” Grant said, pleased that the new buyers are keeping the store. “I believe the new owners will be a strong presence here.”
Now the couple looks forward to spending time in their gardens and enjoying their home on the Manistee River near Mesick.
“This has been our home,” Grant said of the shop. “Now we will be able to go fishing and canoing, work in the yard. We are going to relax and enjoy our home.”
