I couldn’t think of a better topic for the Fourth of July this year than watermelon because it always draws me back to those oh-so-carefree days of youth.
Possessing many fond memories of this holiday from childhood, which hopefully you can too, I cannot help but be reminded of the big production my mother made whenever she was going to slice a watermelon.
Thinking back, Mom did have a way of making a big production out of food, and I am not sure if it was just her passion overflowing or if it came out of necessity, given she was also having to constantly wrangle seven kids.
As with anything being done in the kitchen, the watermelon production always began with us kids having to clean up the kitchen, even making sure all the dishes were put away.
Once we cleared the deck, Mom would begin spreading the day’s newspaper out, sheet by sheet, across the kitchen table. She would cover it twice so that there was at least a double layer’s worth of paper to absorb all the drippings from the oh-so-juicy melon she was about to slice.
While Mom was busy spreading out the newspaper, my sisters would often snatch pieces to fold into paper hats for all of us to wear.
Sharpening her favorite knife with her favorite stone, Mom would then order us all to keep our hands off the table, and in our laps to keep our fingers safe — just in case her knife should happen slip.
Having been a witness to a few of her knife slips in the past, I was always the first one to make sure my hands were safely tucked away.
After all of this build up the watermelon would finally appear. Placed carefully on the table then checked to find its best-balanced point, I can almost hear the crisp crack of the melon’s rind as Mom’s knife plunged with almost surgical precision through its super ripe skin.
Releasing an immediate plume of highly-aromatic sweetness, which quickly enveloped the room, the smell of it alone sure made all of us kids practically drool!
One year in particular, just as Mom was handing us our very own, triangle-shaped slices, the bug sprayer truck decided to amble down the alley, which ran along the backside of the house where the kitchen was, of course.
With our wonderful watermelon smell suddenly competing with the cloud of white bug spray filling the entire room, Mom quickly ordered us all to abandon ship, and seek shelter in the living room.
Slamming the windows, and kicking the stove’s exhaust fan into high gear, I’m afraid my now older memory gets a bit fuzzy from there. In fact, I honestly don’t recall if we ever did get to eat any watermelon that night, but I am sure that if we did, Mom would have made us wash both our hands and our watermelon slices off with a good blast of clean water before we got to eat it. After all, it was the 1960s!
Thinking back on those childhood Fourth of Julys that happened oh-so-long ago is a wonderful way to recapture the joy they brought us initially, even if you can’t remember every detail.
Here now are some fun and flavorful ways to use watermelon’s refreshing ruby color to create dishes dressed most appropriately for this holiday, flashing flavorful shades of our nation’s most delicious hues.
Happy Fourth of July.
Red White and Blue Watermelon Parfait
This parfait is a great breakfast, snack, or after-dinner treat. Also works well for dessert at a BBQ.
1 cup blueberries
6-ounce container of low-fat Greek yogurt (vanilla, lemon, or coconut)
1 cup watermelon + 3 pieces of diced watermelon
whipped cream or dessert topping
In a pint canning jar, assemble the layered parfait, starting with the blueberries, followed by the yogurt, and finishing off with the watermelon. Top with the whipped cream and garnish with the 3 diced watermelon.
Note: To make ahead or make thicker, drain the Greek yogurt on paper towels to absorb some liquid.
Servings: Makes 2 servings, minimum.
Red White and Blue Sundae
Perfect for a 4th of July party or get together. Show off your patriotism with some watermelon by making this dish.
4 cups watermelon balls
2 cups fresh blueberries
4 dollops prepared whipped topping
4 servings red, white, and blue star sprinkles
Gently mix the watermelon and blueberries. Divide among 4 sundae bowls. Top each with a dollop of topping and sprinkle with red, white, and blue sprinkles. Serve immediately.
Servings: Makes 4 servings.
Flag Kebobs
Let your American flag fly with pride with these fruity kebobs. Easy fun the whole family can help create!
Varying amount seedless watermelon, cut into 1‘ cubes
1 package fresh, washed blackberries
1 angel food cake, cut into 1‘ cubes (white part only)
12 wooden skewers
varying dips of your choice
To create an American flag, thread 5 blackberries on 5 skewers, followed by alternating cake and watermelon cubes. On the other skewers, alternate watermelon, and cake, so that the first and last cubes are watermelon. The fruit and cake will create stripes when lined properly with red strips at the top and bottom. We served with red, white, and blue yogurt dips, but the possibilities are endless! Try chocolate, caramel, or marshmallow for a super sweet tooth.
