CADILLAC — A local grant is looking to help ensure Cadillac students have healthy and nutritional snacks available to them during the school day.
Recently, it was announced the Cadillac Area Community Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee was providing a $500 grant for healthy snacks to Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates, a program of Northwest Michigan Works! and Networks Northwest, to be used at Cadillac Innovation High School. The snacks will be a supplement to breakfast and lunch foods during school hours for the innovation high school students. The grant will enable about 130 students to have access to healthy snacks.
Cadillac Innovation High School counselor Nicole Richardson said Kim Benz from Northwest Michigan Works!/Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates wrote the grant.
“She has a basket and drawers in her room. Students know when they come to school she has fresh fruit and granola bars,” she said. “If they get hungry throughout the day or have to work right after school they can take something to take with them.”
Richardson said Benz has been providing the snacks since the start of the current school year and the grant will help her continue and provide better and healthier snacks for students.
Networks Northwest Chief Program Officer Terry Vandercook said the grant will help to ensure students at the innovation high school will have access to healthy foods.
“Northwest Michigan Works! is excited to have received a Youth Advisory Grant provided by the Cadillac Area Community Foundation, Vandercook said.
Northwest Michigan Works! partners with Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates, which is a youth opportunity organization on a mission to equip young people with the skills to overcome barriers and win in education, employment, and as citizens. The Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates program consists of a comprehensive set of services designed to help young people achieve education and career goals. The purpose of this program is to inspire and connect youth to achieve a future beyond imagination.
