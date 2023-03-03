LAKE CITY — The people’s place is back open for business.
Lake City’s Tasty Treat ice cream shop welcomed customers back Thursday for its 75th year of business. Having been open since 1948, Tasty Treat owner Andy DeBoer said it’s always been about their customers.
“It’s a blessing to be open that long, and it’s a blessing that the community has supported Tasty Treat for 75 years,” Tasty Treat owner Andy DeBoer said. “It’s our customers that make us who we are.”
This year’s first customers were 21-month-old Jaxson Wiseman, his mother Lauren and his father Tory. Lauren said the family moved up to Lake City in 2021 and come to Tasty Treat all the time.
“It creates good memories,” Lauren said. “It’s a great place to celebrate and spend time with family.”
When the family comes in, Lauren said she likes to get the Michigan pothole flurry, while Tory said he enjoys the jacked up Tennessee toffee flurry. For their son, the couple said they share a super sundae or get him his own.
“It’s the best ice cream in the north,” Tory said.
To celebrate its first day, the shop handed out hoodies to the first customer, a pup cup to the first dog, a free super sundae to the first person to order one, and other items.
For their 75th year, DeBoer said they will be hiding dozens of custom-painted rocks throughout Lake City once the weather clears up. These rocks will be hidden in public places like parks, beaches, playgrounds and the library.
If you find one of these rocks during the summer, DeBoer said you can bring it in to receive free ice cream.
“They’ll have our typical Tasty Treat green painted on, they’ll have cones on them that say Tasty Treat, and on the back of them it says winner,” he said.
The shop will also be introducing custom merch to celebrate its 75th year. DeBoer said they plan to have T-shirts and hoodies available to purchase in early March.
Tasty Treat is coming out with a couple of new flurries in 2023. DeBoer said they have a cake pop flurry and a Sour Patch flurry. The cake pop flurry will have frosted cupcake pieces packed with sprinkles and the Sour Patch flurry will have a sweet and sour taste to it like the candy.
Root beer floats will have some competition this year, as DeBoer said they are introducing their new hot chocolate float. This dessert will be hand-dipped ice cream in hot chocolate.
DeBoer said they’ll also have gluten-free sliced bread, so people can enjoy the shop’s BLT and grilled cheese sandwiches. This new item will go along with Tasty Treat’s gluten-free chicken strips, hamburger buns and ice cream cones, which they had last year.
As visitors begin filling into the ice cream shop again, DeBoer said it’s always great seeing familiar faces and smiles, as well as meeting new people.
No matter where you come from, DeBoer said he and his staff will be excited to serve you for a 75th year.
“We want to be a big influence and a big support to the community,” DeBoer said. “We want them to rest assure that the awesome service and ice cream cones they’re used to will always be here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.