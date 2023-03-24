CADILLAC — Replacing wind-damaged screens at the Cadillac Commons Market is a “clear and urgent priority” during the upcoming fiscal year.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia discussed the project with city council during a work session earlier this week. The work session centered around the city’s proposed Capital Improvement Program for the upcoming fiscal year.
The CIP is a planning document that outlines projects the city would like to complete over the next several years, and how they’ll be paid for.
The cost to replace the screens has been estimated at around $400,000. Of that amount, the city would like $320,000 to come from grant sources, with the remaining $80,000 to be covered from “local sources.”
Discussions on the screens at the Market have been ongoing for some time, and Peccia said they’re currently looking at replacing them with a “door-type system.”
Peccia said the screens were damaged significantly by severe wind in the fall and early winter, although Cadillac Director of Finance Owen Roberts said the damage happened over a gradual enough period of time that the city couldn’t be reimbursed through insurance for it.
Instead of replacing the screens with the same type of material, Peccia said they’re looking to install something like garage doors. He added that it’s too early to say if the system will be automatic or not.
Peccia told council this week that while they’re looking for grant sources to pay for the screens, given how high of a priority the project is, alternative funding sources may be necessary, including out of the city’s general fund or possibly from money the city received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Another project the city is considering for the upcoming fiscal year is the improvement of sidewalks in the downtown area.
Roberts told city council that improving the condition of sidewalks is a project they’ve receiving “overwhelming feedback” about from downtown business owners.
The feeling is that it would be a good idea to remove the red bricks in the middle of the sidewalk — many of which are uneven and in some cases, dislodged — and completely repave the sidewalk with smooth concrete.
Roberts said business owners also have expressed interest in creating an assessment district to help pay for the sidewalk upgrades, which have been estimated to cost around $100,000.
Also included in the proposed CIP is $400,000 in upgrades around the intersections of Cass, Mitchell and Chapin streets to correspond with the second phase of the Cadillac Lofts development.
The project will consist of upgrades to the streets, parking areas and sidewalks around the development.
Funding to pay for the improvements has been proposed to come from a bond.
In addition to community development projects such as those just listed, the CIP includes a number of street repairs, some of which already have been approved by council, including the replacement of Lester Street and surface repaving of more than a dozen roadways throughout the city.
Peccia said the CIP is a document that includes priority projects along with those that might not necessarily get done in the next fiscal year, but are planned for anyway in case opportunities arise.
During the 2024-2025 fiscal year, for instance, there is a proposal to create a “neighborhood park” in the southeast corner of the city at an estimated cost of $400,000.
The park may include recreation facilities such as a playground, courts, and open turf area for a variety of sports activities.
Another project that has been listed in the CIP during the 2026 fiscal year is replacement of the city dock and improvement of surrounding fishing areas and walkways. This project has been estimated to cost around $700,000.
Council members during upcoming meetings will be discussing the CIP and setting a public hearing to hear from the community about it.
Keep reading the Cadillac News for more details about the process and what else is included in the CIP for the coming year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.