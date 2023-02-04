HOUGHTON LAKE — State Police say a 48-year-old Tawas man died after being shot by a State Police trooper Friday night on I-75 near Houghton Lake.
At about 9 a.m. Friday a trooper and a cadet from the State Police Post in Houghton Lake responded to a vehicle in the ditch on northbound I-75, north of the West Federal Highway exit in Beaver Creek Township. It appeared the vehicle had been driven off the left side of the freeway into the ditch, State Police said.
Preliminary investigation indicated the trooper made contact with the driver and believed the driver to be intoxicated, State Police said. During the interaction, the trooper fired his service weapon, killing David Alan Stockton of Tawas, police said. Stockton was pronounced dead at the scene. The trooper and the cadet were not injured. Detectives recovered a handgun from Stockton's vehicle, State Police said.
The State Police Forensic Science Laboratory from Graying and the MSP Third District Investigative Response Team out of Flint responded to the scene to conduct the investigation, which is ongoing, State Police said.
Per department protocol, the trooper is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. When complete, the investigation will be forwarded to the prosecutor for review, State Police said.
