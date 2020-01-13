LAKE CITY — She’s not crying “danger, danger" yet.
But in the name of transparency, Missaukee County Treasurer Lori Cox warned county commissioners that she may need to draw more money than ever before from the tax revolving fund in March. It won’t affect the general fund and she doesn’t need their permission, but she does like to keep them in the loop, she said.
Summer 2019 taxes are still coming in, and while the vast majority of the bills have been paid — Cox said township treasurers have turned over to the county 90% of the total due — the rate at which the taxes are being paid is down slightly, about 2.77%. If the trend continues, then when settlement time comes around in March, Cox might have to take $100,000 more than she has before from the tax revolving fund to settle up with the townships. There’s enough money in the accounts to do that, but it’s a bigger withdrawal than commissioners are used to Cox making.
Settlement is when the county pays the township their remaining share of taxes.
Townships collect property tax bills through the end of February, typically (this year it will be March 1 because of Leap Day, Cox said). Township treasurers turn the funds over to the county. But sometimes townships don’t collect as much money as they were due. When that happens, the county serves as debt collector, buying the debt from the township (so the township has all the money they were expecting), then declaring the property owner delinquent in taxes, and trying to collect the rest of the money. The process of buying the debt and making townships whole is known as settlement and usually takes more than $1.5 million to resolve for summer taxes in Missaukee County.
But if the underpayment of summer 2019 taxes continues, Cox estimates she’ll need $1.75 million to pay off the townships from tax revolving funds.
Cox told county commissioners on Thursday during the Missaukee County Board of Commissioners January finance committee meeting that her big fear is that if people aren’t paying their summer taxes, they may fall behind on their winter taxes, too. However, it isn’t unheard of for people to pay their winter tax bill but forget about their summer tax bill.
Widespread failure to pay property taxes can be a sign of a worsening economy.
Cox says she’s not seeing evidence of that yet.
“The lion’s share of taxes have been collected," Cox told the Cadillac News.
Cox said she did not know and had not run any analysis to learn whether there’s a particular type of property that is behind on taxes, so it is not known if it is homeowners, commercial or agricultural properties that are behind on tax payments.
It also does not appear as if any one township is significantly farther behind the other townships in terms of collection. At this point in the summer 2019 tax cycle, most Missaukee County townships are “around the mid-80s to mid-90s, percentage-wise."
Cox urged property owners to pay their taxes sooner rather than later. Interest on delinquent taxes accrues monthly, so the sooner you pay what you owe, the less you’ll pay in interest.
