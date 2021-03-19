CADILLAC — Though the feds are giving individuals more time to file their taxes, there are some reasons you shouldn't dawdle at getting your tax paperwork in order.
First, as of Thursday, there was no word yet on whether the state of Michigan will also extend deadlines for individuals, noted Patti O'Dell, tax researcher for Baird, Cotter and Bishop in Cadillac. You may end up having to file your state taxes by April 15 anyway, which will involve a lot of the same paperwork you'll need for federal taxes.
Filing earlier might be better for your pocketbook, especially if your finances took a hit in 2020. That's because your eligibility for stimulus checks was based on your 2019 income.
"If you were not eligible based on the 2019 return for the third-round stimulus checks, but are now, it might be better to file as soon as possible," O'Dell said.
Finally, while the filing deadline has been extended, if you are required to make estimated payments for 2021, that deadline hasn't changed.
"Those are still due April 15th so it might be better to get your stuff to your tax advisor to help you figure out how much you need to pay in on that first quarter," O'Dell said.
The federal deadline for individuals was extended to May 17 but the deadline for businesses or trusts was not extended.
