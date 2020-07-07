CADILLAC -- An unusual tax season saw Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sign an executive order that extended the due date for state individual income tax returns and estimated tax payments by three months.
Tax researcher at Baird, Cotter and Bishop Patti O’Dell said the extension may benefit in the long run.
“I actually have less extensions than I normally do,‘ O’Dell said. “So I’m thinking that pushing off to July 15 means we're going to be doing less in October, when the final due date is.‘
She said they have been busy of late, with clients getting their information in prior to the due date.
“It’s been a little stressful the last couple of weeks,‘ she said. ““We’re trying to cram in two weeks what we normally cram in a month.‘
Currently, O’Dell estimates that 80 percent of clients are completed, with an additional 10 percent expected to be completed in the next two weeks. She said the other 10 percent have been extended through Oct. 15.
State income tax returns must be submitted electronically or sent through the U.S. Postal Service before midnight on July 15.
Individual taxpayers who need additional time to file beyond the July 15 deadline can request an extension to Oct. 15, but taxpayers requesting additional time to file should estimate their tax liability and pay any taxes owed by July 15, to avoid additional interest and penalties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.