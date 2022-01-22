A new year for many is a time for a fresh start, but it also is the start of the tax season.
While the actual due date for taxes seems far away, starting early can save you from headaches down the road, according to the Better Business Bureau.
Scams also are common during tax season. The No. 1 scam to watch out for is identity theft. This happens when a scammer uses a person’s Social Security number and other personal information to file a tax return in their name in order to collect their refund. Consumers often don’t realize they’re victims until they get a written notice from the IRS saying someone else had already filed a return.
“The easiest way to avoid a tax scam is to file as early as possible, so the scammers don’t have a chance to use your information and file before you do,” President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan Lisa Frohnapfel said. “It is always important to protect your personal information; however, filing early can help protect your tax return.”
Another popular scam involves people impersonating the IRS. The scammers call, email or text claiming to be from the IRS. They pressure a person to provide personal information or a payment. They may claim a person owes money and must pay right away by prepaid debit card or wire transfer. If a person doesn’t comply, the scammer threatens them with arrest and fines.
To help combat these scams and others, the BBB Serving Western Michigan has suggestions to help people avoid falling victim to them and filing their taxes safely.
One of the best ways to avoid problems is to file your taxes as early as possible. It can’t be stolen if you already have filed it.
The BBB also reminds people that the IRS doesn’t initiate contact with taxpayers by email, text or social media to request personal financial information. This includes requests for PIN numbers, passwords or similar access information for credit cards, banks or other financial accounts.
The BBB also said if a person does owe, the IRS will give them a chance to ask questions or appeal. The BBB said the IRS will never demand immediate payment, require a specific form of payment or ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone. Pressure to act quickly is a red flag that it is a scam, according to the BBB.
Write down your Identity Protection Pin from the IRS before you file your tax return.
The BBB said victims of identity theft and others can be issued a six-digit number that will be used to confirm their identity, along with your Social Security number. But, once you apply for a PIN, you cannot opt out and must use the pin each year you file your federal tax return. You will receive a new PIN each December by mail, according to the BBB.
When filing electronically, the BBB said a person needs to be sure they are accessing the real IRS. To do that, visit irs.gov and make sure the lock symbol is in the browser window, which means the website is secure and safe to enter personal and sensitive information.
The BBB also said a person should only deal with trustworthy tax preparation service
Finally, if a person becomes a victim of tax identity theft, they should contact the IRS at 1-800-908-4490. They also should file a compliant with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint or by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP. The FTC also offers a personalized identity theft recovery plan at identitytheft.gov.
Michigan taxpayers can begin to file state individual income tax returns on Jan. 24, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.
Individuals can file their state income tax return online, with a tax professional or by mailing in paper forms and documentation. All state of Michigan income tax returns and payment of any taxes owed must be received by April 18.
All employers are required to mail the previous year’s wage statements — W-2s and 1099s — to their employees by Jan. 31. End-of-the-year pay stubs should not be used when filing a state income tax return because they are typically not an accurate reflection of all income received.
Taxpayers who rush to file without all the necessary paperwork will need to file an amended return later, according to the treasury department. State income tax returns filed without the required paperwork will be placed on hold for future processing and review.
To learn more about Michigan’s individual income tax, go to www.michigan.gov/incometax.
