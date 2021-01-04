It was supposed to be a quiet tax year.
Patti O’Dell, a lawyer and tax researcher with the accounting firm Baird, Cotter and Bishop in Cadillac, recently told the Cadillac News that tax professionals, at the beginning of 2020, expected the year to go smoothly.
“It was actually expected to be a very quiet tax year because (President Donald) Trump had changed all of his tax codes the year before,‘ O’Dell said. “We really thought we were going to have a quiet tax year with no changes or very little changes, at least.‘
That all changed with the COVID-19 pandemic and the CARES Act, designed to help people get through it.
“There were so many changes. I have pages and pages,‘ O’Dell said.
Here are some things you might need to watch out for as you prepare your 2020 taxes.
1) Keep your 2019 taxes handy as you file 2020.
Many of the benefits for the 2020 tax year were based on your taxes in 2019, so having your 2019 documents handy could be helpful in determining how much money you should be getting from or paying to the government.
2) Keep track of your stimulus checks.
How much did you receive? You may be entitled to more if your family grew this year.
“If they had a new child born in 2020 and they didn’t get the $500, they will get that on this return,‘ O’Dell explained.
The stimulus payments were based on your 2019 or 2018 income. For the first stimulus, the income limit was $150,000 for a married or joint return and $75,000 for an individual, with payments of up to $2,400 for joint returns and $1,200 for individuals. Some people who made more did receive payments, but their payments reduced by “5% of the amount by which your AGI exceeds the applicable threshold above,‘ according to a FAQ published by the IRS.
That put the cap at $198,000 for a married couple without children; “each of these adjusted gross income threshold amounts increases by $10,000 for each additional qualifying child,‘ according to the IRS. The second round of stimulus payments is $600 for singles, $1,200 for married and $600 for kids.
If you got a raise in 2020 or otherwise made more money to the point where you would not have been eligible for a stimulus check based on your 2020 income, it doesn’t matter.
The stimulus checks were based on your 2018 or 2019 income, and you don’t have to pay it back if you ended up making more money in 2020.
You also don’t have to pay taxes based on the stimulus checks.
“It is not taxable income,‘ O’Dell noted.
3) Unemployment, however, is taxable income.
“Unemployment is taxable income, including the extra parts that were given to them by the government, the $600 and the $300,‘ O’Dell said.
It’s possible those taxes were already withheld, but if they weren’t, you’ll owe it to the IRS when you file your 2020 taxes.
“Hopefully, they took it out when they were getting it all along, but if they didn’t, then they’re going to have to pay it at the end of the year,‘ O’Dell said.
4) Earned income credits will be a little different this year.
“The earned income credit or child tax credit, that’s usually based on earned income,‘ O’Dell said. “But for a lot of people, they didn’t have much earned income in 2020.‘
This is one of those times when it will be useful to have your 2019 return handy.
“The (government) is now allowing them to take it based on 2019, if that’s higher earned income than 2020,‘ O’Dell said.
5) You didn’t have to take minimum distributions from your IRA.
“If they were between the ages of 70.5 or 72, then they were always required to take what’s called ‘a minimum distribution’ out of your IRA, based on your life expectancy,‘ O’Dell explained.
But because people weren’t leaving the home as much, and may not have been spending as much money, older people with IRAs did not have to take a minimum amount out of those accounts this year.
O’Dell noted that if you inherited an IRA from someone other than your spouse, you should get help from a financial professional, as those rules are complicated.
6) If you deferred your Social Security tax payments, remember that you’ll need to pay them back.
President Donald Trump, through an executive order, allowed employees to defer their Social Security and payroll taxes, if their employer was willing to do it.
It was voluntary, so if you opted to do it, your paychecks were bigger. But you’ll still need to pay those Social Security and payroll taxes by the end of 2021.
7) Make sure your W4 withholding is correct.
Changes to the W4 form were intended to prevent big tax payments due at the end of the year, and similarly, big refunds. By withholding a more precise amount throughout the year, the end of the tax year should see smaller refunds and payments, because everybody will have been paying the right amount throughout the year.
But these forms are more complex.
“The 2020 is supposed to be based on other factors to make sure that they’re withholding the proper amounts — whether you have two jobs and a whole bunch of other questions that they didn’t ask in the past,‘ O’Dell said.
8) For employers: payroll protection loans are not taxable income.
Moreover, the payroll that you paid can still be deducted.
For example, if the employer got a $100 paycheck protection loan from the government, and then paid an employee a $100 paycheck, “Well, they don’t have to pick up the $100 loan as income or the $100 that they paid for your wages,‘ O’Dell explained.
A second round of payroll protection loans will be available soon.
9) If you’re an independent contractor, be on the lookout for a new form.
“You’re not going to get a 1099 miscellaneous form anymore. It’s called a 1099-NEC,‘ O’Dell said.
You should also be on the lookout for tax credits available to self-employed individuals.
10) Keep watching the news for updates to when taxes are due.
At last check, you’re expected to file your taxes at the usual time this year; April 15, 2021. But in 2020, there was an extension to July 15, and it’s possible the government could decide to give you more time this year as well.
