CADILLAC — Two people are seeking the Republican nomination for the Wexford County Board of Commissioners seat in District 7 in the upcoming August Primary.
Candidates seeking the District 7 nomination include incumbent Gary Taylor and challenger Jason Ball. The Cadillac News sent each candidate a series of identical questions. The questions and each candidate’s responses to them are what follow.
GARY TAYLOR
Q; Tell us about yourself. (Age, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
A: I was born and raised in Cadillac. I graduated from Cadillac High School. I have four great and successful children. After serving in the Navy, I worked with the Wexford County Health Department before a lengthy career in law enforcement. After retiring from law enforcement, I worked in the auto industry. I am now fully retired and have the necessary time to devote to being a commissioner. I have served as a Wexford County Commissioner for nearly 12 years. I have a degree in administration and a degree in the health field. I have attended numerous classes and continuous education involving county government. I am one of two commissioners that are certified county commissioners by the Michigan Association of Counties. I am the chairman of the Wexford County Board of Commissioners, the chairman of the Veterans Committee and the Executive Committee. I also sit on 13 other county-appointed boards.
Q: What do you believe are the most significant issues facing Wexford County With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
A: The county faces many issues, however, I feel the largest issues facing the county are maintaining a balanced budget and a healthy reserve fund. At the present time, Wexford County has a great board of commissioners that works very well together. We are very cautious with tax dollars and know when to say “No” and still maintain the necessary services that this county provides.
Q: What do you think the biggest priority is for the board to accomplish in 2023? How would that be accomplished?
A: Again, one of the largest priorities of the commission is maintaining a balanced budget and healthy county reserve fund. Other priorities are to retain quality county employees and maintain a long-term capital improvement plan.
Q: In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking?
A: The two main responsibilities of the board of commissioners are policy and budget. We also need to work amicably with other elected officials, department heads and other governmental agencies.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
A: No I have not!
JASON BALL
Q; Tell us about yourself. (Age, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
A: I am 41 years old, married with two children. We moved back to Cadillac after I retired from the Air Force in 2019 after serving for 20 years. My approach to government is simple; government should be a tool to help the community and nothing more.
Q: What do you believe are the most significant issues facing Wexford County With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
A: One of the biggest issues facing the county is the retention of a county administrator. It’s a vital role to ensure that the county operates within the boundaries set for it. My plan to address it would be to establish a committee to recruit a replacement ASAP.
Q: What do you think the biggest priority is for the board to accomplish in 2023? How would that be accomplished?
A: The biggest priority should be increased communication/transparency with the public. Currently, the meetings are very short with very little dialog which makes it hard for the public to know what’s going on. This can be improved by simply communicating better during the meetings.
Q: In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking?
A: I believe that my core responsibilities are to represent the wishes of the residents of my district to the best of my ability while welcoming feedback and maintaining transparency.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
A: Never.
