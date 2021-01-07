CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners will look much the same in 2021 as it did in 2020.
The board voted Wednesday to elect Gary Taylor as its chairman and Michael Bengelink as its vice chairman for 2021. Taylor was the only nominee for the chairman’s position, while Bengelink was the only nominee for the vice-chairman position. Taylor and Bengelink were both elected by a tally of 8-0 with commissioner Michael Bush not present Wednesday.
Taylor and Bengelink were selected by open ballot as the board organized for the first time Wednesday.
Taylor went on to make committee appointments, which mostly mirrored his appointments from 2020. They included Michael Musta as chairman of the finance committee, Bengelink as chairman of the human resources/public safety committee and the only change from 2020 was Joe Hurlburt as chairman of the recreation and building committee instead of Julie Theobald.
The commission also voted to keep the same meeting schedule: the first and third Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m.
Also, during the meeting, the board voted 8-0 to approve the purchase order to repair and upgrade the external kennels at the Wexford County Animal Shelter.
In correspondence dated Dec. 17 from Wexford County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Richard Dension, it said a project at the animal shelter has been ongoing for roughly six months and attempts to get builders to submit bids have been unsuccessful.
That changed on Dec. 16 when Dension said in correspondence to the board of commissioners that he received a quote from a local builder. Due to the winter season, Dension also stated the project needed to move forward “rather quickly.‘
The $18,500 quote from Anderson Builders includes the cost associated with labor; removing the existing temporary structure; addition of a new 17 x 40 steel roof; proper supporting structures at both ends and center support if required; steel poles to the ground; wood frame roof support structure; pole structure steel for the roof covering; and aluminum or vinyl covered fascia perimeter for a finished look.
Dension said the funds are available for the project in the animal control budget, but the board voted to use money that was donated to the shelter.
At a February 2018 Wexford County Finance Committee meeting, the committee was told about a donation of $153,708.78 from an estate to the animal shelter. It was the second large donation made to the shelter, which also received a $10,000 donation.
At the time the donations were originally discussed, the monies were placed in a restricted fund so they could only be used by animal control. Those funds are not to be used for everyday-type maintenance or employee wages but could be used for things like adding on to the facility or if there was a need for some service or item.
