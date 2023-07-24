REED CITY — Reed City is giving Taylor Swift fans a chance to experience a concert without breaking the bank with a free “Taylor Swift Experience” concert by artist Kanin Wren.
Saturday, July 29, Wren will perform at 7 p.m. with opening act Aaron Rhode and Friends at 5:30 p.m.
True to Swift concert tradition, there will also be an opportunity to make friendship bracelets presented by Donna Wheeler before the concert and trade them with other concert goers.
“I think for Taylor Swift fans you are going to see a great tribute to her and her songs,” city manager Rich Saladin said.
Along with the concert and bracelet making The Buckboard Bar and Grill with have a food truck with a variety of food and treats like cotton candy.
“I hope everyone comes out, enjoys good music, music that they’re familiar with,” Saladin said. “Take advantage of seeing some great talent and great entertainment.”
Wren is also offering a V.I.P. experience for $20 that gives people an exclusive acoustic concert, a tote bag, and a meet and greet before the concert at 7 p.m.
The social district will be open for the event from 5-10 p.m.
This event is a part of the Summer Saturday Series every last Saturday of the month in the summer in Reed City’s social district.
In June there was a dancing through the decades event with a cornhole tournament. On Saturday, Aug. 26 there will be a karaoke competition.
Sign-ups for the competition will begin in early August.
“Hopefully we’ll get to see some local talent out there performing some of their favorite songs,” Saladin said.
The events for the summer series are free through a grant from the Osceola County Community Foundation as well through sponsorships.
This is the first year the social district has been open, and Saladin is hopeful that the series will become more popular as more people continue to find out about it.
“It’s about building community, giving people an opportunity to get out, socialize, and have a good time,” Saladin said. “It’s open to families, we want to bring family entertainment to downtown Reed City.”
