MCBAIN — Heather Shumaker has wanted to be an author since she was a little kid, she told Battle of the Books participants at the McBain Community Library on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Once, her father went to a conference and came back with an "author" ribbon.
She saved it. On Tuesday, she handed out ribbons just like it to Battle of the Books participants in McBain who came to the library to hear her speak.
The event ended with smiling kids holding up "author" ribbons and Shumaker, who has lived in Traverse City for 20 years, encouraged them to write books of their own.
Shumaker has written several, and could find readers among many people in the community. Her first published book for children, "The Griffins of Castle Cary," is about kids on an adventure; it's for kids ages eight to 12.
Adults might like Shumaker's Michigan Notable book, "Saving Arcadia," about Great Lakes conservation. Parents might like Shumaker's guides to "renegade parenting," the books "It's OK Not to Share" and "It's OK to Go Up the Slide."
Shumaker's presentation was interactive; she encouraged Battle of the Books participants to raise their hands, to answer questions, and sometimes to do a little playacting.
At one point, Shumaker donned her "story cape," which was covered in removable poms. Kids picked a fuzzy ball, plucked it from the cape, and Shumaker explained how it was relevant to "The Griffins of Castle Cary."
Ideas just stick to her, she explained. And each of the poms represented an idea that had stuck with her and ended up in the book — from a dog named Mosey Brown to a sad story she had heard in childhood.
In another part of Shumaker's presentation, she talked about the mistakes she'd nearly made with her book.
The story is set in England, and Shumaker had lived in England briefly during childhood; friends and relatives are still there.
She figured she knew enough about it.
But she had folks who live in England read her book before it was published.
How many mistakes did she make? she encouraged the Battle of the Books kids to guess.
Some guessed 15. Some guessed 100.
Nope.
"Very close. It was 135 mistakes," Shumaker said, then launched into an activity that highlighted British English versus American English for the youngsters.
Several of the kids already had a copy of the book, but the library also purchased copies for the kids that don't have one (thanks to unused funds left over from the time of the library's founding, according to library director Diane Eisenga). Shumaker signed and stamped the books.
