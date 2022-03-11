TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan may be getting out grips of winter, but one Traverse City filmmaker is looking toward the autumnal woods of Michigan’s northern forests and one of its most acclaimed and dubious characters.
After nearly 10-years of dormancy, the Michigan Dogman will be returning to celluloid and Rich Brauer will be making the third and final film of his trilogy starring Michigan’s most famous cryptid. It also will include the return of actors Larry Joe Campbell, Kimberly Guerrero and Stacie Mitchell.
“We are geared up with all the actors. It is a process to do stuff like this. You don’t just pull it out of the hat at the last minute,” Brauer said. “We got all the actors who were in the previous films penciled in for September. I’ve written the screenplay already. It’s going to be really fun and a good way to end it.”
The title of the third film is Dogman 3: Fight to the Finish and Brauer said the first two films deliberately left cliffhanger questions unanswered and this film will answer those questions for fans.
Brauer said the new film starts several years after the ending of the second Dogman film and, while there will be frightening moments, he is still billing it as a family-friendly movie.
“It’s not going to be a bloodbath. It continues to be a family film that is scary and fun. There will be laughs and scary stuff,” he said.
Tentative filming in Benzie County will be in September. Brauer has produced and directed 10 feature films, all shot in Michigan, three in Benzie County. The first two Dogman movies filmed in Benzie County in 2011 and 2013 were met with an eager local, regional and even wider Amazon Prime audience, according to Brauer’s distributor, Questar Entertainment.
“The market for these films is digital platforms. All the Dogman films are on Amazon Prime and a couple of other platforms,” Brauer said. “The emerging tech (like streaming services) is good for independent filmmakers.”
Although a wide theatrical release isn’t in the cards for Dogman 3, Brauer said they likely will pursue having limited runs in various theaters throughout Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota since the lore of the Dogman is widely known.
Brauer said 71% of the funding goal has been reached and a GoFundMe campaign was started to get the final 29% of revenue to make the film. Anyone interested in donating can go to www.gofundme.com and search Dogman 3.
