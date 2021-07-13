CADILLAC — A 42-year-old Traverse City man faced a single drug-related offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Shawn John Conrady was charged with one count of possession of analouges, Tramadol, second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on May 27, 2019, in Haring Township. If convicted, Conrady faces up to four years in prison and/or $4,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Conrady is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $500 cash or surety bond, but court records indicated Conrady was housed in the Grand Traverse County Jail. A probable cause conference was scheduled for July 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.