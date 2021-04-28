CADILLAC — A 24-year-old Traverse City man was charged with drunken driving causing injury during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Orion Alonzo Iadeluca was charged with one count of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury for his connection with an incident on April 26 in Hanover Township. If convicted, Iadeluca faces up to five years in prison and/or $1,000 to $5,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Iadeluca is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Iadeluca was released by the court on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on May 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.