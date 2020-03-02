TC man facing potential life sentence after CSC plea

CADILLAC — A 40-year-old Traverse City man is facing a potential life sentence after he accepted a plea Friday in 28th Circuit Court on a single offense related to criminal sexual conduct.
Joseph Gilbert Reid pleaded no contest to one count of first-degree CSC person 13-16, force or coercion for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of Jan. 1, 2009-Dec. 31, 2009 in Springville Township. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
As part of the plea, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, a person under 13 and defendant 17 or older, and one count of second-degree CSC, a person under 13 and defendant 17 or older, will be dismissed at sentencing.
Reid faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced.
Reid was brought to Wexford County Friday from his prison cell at the Carson City Correctional Facility as he is currently serving a prison sentence for a 2013 conviction in Benzie County for using a computer to commit a crime — possessing child pornography, according to Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore.
In 2017, Elmore said the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office began to investigating Reid for CSC-related offenses upon two minor children. He also said the Traverse Bay Child Advocacy Center assisted the investigation by conducting the forensic interviews of victims. The investigation uncovered allegations in three counties – Benzie, Grand Traverse, and Wexford.
As a result, a detective from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post got involved but the Benzie County prosecutor first charged Reid in 2018, Elmore said.
“When the Benzie case seemed to stall, I decided it was time to take the lead and charge Reid in Wexford. We charged him with two counts of CSC-1st in November 2019,‘ Elmore said. “In about three months, we received a conviction. The offense in our case occurred about 10 years ago in Mesick in 2009.‘
While it was not a term in the agreement Friday, Elmore said the prosecutors in Grand Traverse and Benzie counties reportedly will dismiss their cases as a result of the Wexford County plea. He also said counties often coordinate negotiating cases on shared defendants and multiple convictions may be redundant because they often result in concurrently served sentences.
“There is nothing law enforcement can do to remove the scars of sexual assault,‘ he said. “All we can do is investigate and prosecute the offenders, allow judges to assess the proper sentences, and hope for the best for the victim.‘
A $5,000 cash or surety bond was remanded by the court.
