CADILLAC — A 44-year-old Traverse City man and a 32-year-old Traverse City woman both faced drug-related offenses involving methamphetamine after they were arraigned Tuesday in 28th Circuit Court.
Antonio Kirk Pringle was charged with one count each of delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, conspiracy to deliver or manufacture methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and an open container of alcohol in a vehicle for his connection with an incident on Feb. 4 in Clam Lake Township.
Ashley Renee Swartzendruber was charged with one count each of delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine and conspiracy to deliver or manufacture methamphetamine for her connection with the same Feb. 4 incident in Clam Lake Township.
If convicted, Pringle faces up to 40 years in prison due to the second or subsequent offense while Swartzendruber faces up to 20 years in prison.
The charges in question are only accusations. Pringle and Swartzendruber are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Both Pringle and Swartzendruber were issued $100,000 cash or surety bonds by the court and probable cause conferences for the two were scheduled for 10 a.m. on Feb. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.