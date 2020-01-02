CADILLAC — A 32-year-old Traverse City woman is facing a drug-related offense after she was arraigned in 84th District Court Monday.
Jessica Edith Woods was charged with one count of possession of cocaine less than 25 grams for her connection with an incident on Sept. 9 in Liberty Township. If convicted, she faces up to four years in prison and/or $25,000.
The charge in question is an accusation. Woods is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Woods was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Jan. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.