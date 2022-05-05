CADILLAC — A 50-year-old Traverse City woman faced a drug delivery offense during her recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Arissa Florine Shananaquet was charged with one count of delivery of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on May 2 in Springville Township. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charge which enhances the penalty to twice the maximum sentence.
If convicted, Shananaquet faces up to 40 years in prison and/or $50,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Shananaquet is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 2:25 p.m. on May 2, a trooper from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post conducted a traffic stop on Hodenpyl Road near M-115 in Springville Township, according to a release by police. The front-seat passenger, later identified as Shananaquet, had two outstanding warrants out for her arrest and police said further investigation revealed she had suspected methamphetamine.
Police said five individually packaged baggies of the drug were found, which is consistent with that of someone who sells narcotics. Police said several empty baggies also were located.
Shananaquet was arrested, while the 53-year-old man from Grawn who was driving the vehicle was released from the scene.
A $100,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and she is scheduled to appear in court again on May 17.
