TC woman charged with 2 meth-related offenses

CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Traverse City woman faced two methamphetamine-related offenses after she was arraigned recently in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court.
Ashley Renee Swartzendruber stood mute to charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Feb. 4 in Clam Lake Township. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison and/or fines as high as $35,000.
The charges in question are only accusations. Swartzendruber is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A 10% of $100,000 bond was continued by the court.
