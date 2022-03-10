CADILLAC — A 22-year-old Traverse City woman faced charges associated with an alleged drunken driving during her recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Karina Esmeralda Miranda was charged with one count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and operating while intoxicated for her connection with an incident on March 5 in Clam Lake Township. If convicted, of the police officer assault, resist or obstruct felony, Miranda faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Miranda is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $1,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on March 15.
