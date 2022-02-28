TC woman charged with possession of cocaine, meth

LAKE CITY — A Traverse City woman faces multiple felony charges after an incident Friday in Missaukee County.
According to a Michigan State Police press release, at approximately 11:13 p.m. troopers from the Houghton Lake Post stopped a woman driving a 2007 Chevrolet HHR for an equipment violation on M-55 near 9 Mile Road in West Branch Township.
Troopers noticed there was a half empty bottle of Kahlua inside the vehicle. When asked for her driver’s license, the woman stated she did not have it with her. She told the troopers who she was, but when the troopers compared the SOS image of the person she claimed to be, it did not match. Upon further investigation trooper found a prescription drug bottle with the driver’s real name. She was identified as a 44-year-old Traverse City resident, and her license was revoked. Troopers also found two small baggies of suspected methamphetamine inside her purse along with two small vials of suspected cocaine.
She was arrested and lodged at the Missaukee County Jail facing charges of possession of methamphetamine and cocaine, providing false information to a police officer, and driving with a revoked license.
The identity of the woman has not been released pending arraignment on charges.
