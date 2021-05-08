CADILLAC - Meet three area working moms who altogether have seven children in school, including one mom with triplets. They are all Cadillac Area Public School teachers.
In addition to attending their children's after school events, they volunteer for extra duties in an ever-changing educational COVID environment.
They are flexible, undeterred, and joyful women who love their jobs, their families and this community.
"The workload this past year and a half, that our teachers have had to do for their students, nobody planned for this," said Ann Bush, Cadillac Junior High counselor. "Nobody anticipated a pandemic. These women have shown flexibility in school while raising their families. On top of that, they are volunteers in the community. They are coaches and yearbook advisors. Some are creating and inputting lesson plans for our Schoology programs so that every day, children who are quarantined at home can log in and do their lessons. All three are great role models for being a mom. Their kids and their students are blessed. It's a blessing to have all three of them.
Tara Donzell - CJHS - 8th Grade Language Arts
Tara Donzell's classroom is a refuge with soothing bluegreen walls and a carpeted reading nook with comfy easy chairs. Two walls are lined with loaded bookshelves.
"I love my job," she said. "It's rewarding and fun."
A CHS graduate, Donzell married her high school sweetheart Chris and they have two children, grown son Michael Lowe (Amber) and sophomore Harmony Donzell. They have one grandson.
As a child, she loved school and decided to become a teacher when she was 5-years-old.
"I played school all the time and when I came to school as a little kid, it was my safe, happy place," she said. "I knew what to expect. I loved reading and learning. I had dozens of really amazing, strong female teachers in this very district."
Donzell teaches informational and literary reading and three forms of writing; informational, argumentative and narrative.
In addition to attending her daughter's soccer and basketball games, she is co-president of the teacher's union and the junior high and senior high yearbook advisor.
"Tara is vivacious," said Bush. "She is passionate about whatever she does. Anytime we need something for a staff member, she puts together a basket. She's the first to volunteer to do anything. She has a lot of balls in the air and she doesn't drop them."
"This year has been very difficult," Donzell admitted. "It's twice as much work but myself and most other teachers talk about this - and we would so much rather be here with our kids than trying to do this from home. The reason we do the job is for the kids."
"My favorite thing about my mom is how much she cares," texted Harmony Donzell. "She makes sure everyone is okay and provides an amazing role model for me. I appreciate how much love she has for me."
Jennifer Freeman - Franklin Elementary - 4th Grade Math, Science
Jennifer Freeman and her husband Mike always wanted to move up north but their plans were delayed when she became pregnant with triplets.
"We needed family help," she said. "The first year was the most difficult. It was all new, trying to manage preemies. My husband and I slept on opposite shifts and saw each other a few hours at a time."
The couple moved north six years ago and now the triplets are 14-years-old. Hayley and Hannah take dancing lessons after school year-round and Mason is involved in sports.
"We love it here," Freeman said. "I always wanted to be a teacher. I love teaching math and science, especially when that light bulb goes off. It's very rewarding. Some people dread going to work and I honestly never dread it. I'm always happy to see the kids."
Freeman is on a CAPS leadership team. She volunteered to create the district's fourth grade math virtual lessons for Schoology, the online learning program.
Every class lesson must be available for students to access. And teachers throughout the district input lessons every day.
"I started working on it last summer, progressing through each unit," she said. "I teach my regular lesson face-to-face and that lesson doubles as a Schoology lesson. So if kids are quarantined, they can follow the lessons and they aren't overwhelmed."
"This has been the hardest year of my teaching career," she admitted. "But everyone, the parents, students and administration have been very accommodating. The kids get it. It's COVID."
"I admire so many things about my mom," Hayley texted. "I admire how she does so many little things that mean so much. She is always there for me. She has taught me so many things and I don't know what I would do without her."
"She has so much love in her heart," texted Hannah."She always puts herself last no matter what. Everyone else comes first...She lights up a room. I admire her unconditional love and patience. I love everything about her and she loves me, even when I make her mad."
Beth DeVos - Mackinaw Trail - 7th Grade Math
Beth and Jeremy DeVos moved here last year when two teaching jobs opened in the district. She brought with her 18 years of experience.
DeVos teaches 7th grade math at Mackinaw Trail and Jeremy teaches 8th grade math at the junior high.
"She's been a godsend during COVID, they both have," Bush said. "Beth comes in early and after school she coaches track, plus she has three little kids.
The DeVos family keeps active with three children ages 5 to 8. One of their family passions is camping.
"I have a slight addiction to road biking and running," DeVos said. "And we love to camp. We leave on a Friday loaded up and ready to go. I love family life, the daily adventures. It's always something to look forward to. I love the challenge it presents."
She also discussed the challenges this year in school.
"This year I am balancing keeping my students safe, my family safe and it's been a struggle, especially when the numbers start surging," she said. "Dealing with this, it's a lot to juggle. I feel bad for the kids working at home. I try to make lessons engaging and close to what we are doing in class so when they come back they aren't completely lost."
DeVos also inputs lessons into the Schoology platform. Sunday is her planning time and early every morning she makes sure both lessons are ready, the classroom and online.
After school she coaches junior high track. She also serves on a school improvement committee.
"I love teaching," she said. "What draws me back day after day is seeing the little light bulbs, the small steps first and then there's a big explosion of, 'I get it!' The joy in their eyes when they have accomplished something that you helped lead them towards, that's what I love."
"During COVID Beth and Jeremy provided life lessons for their students through nature encompassing every area of life," said Bush. "They are new to our system and it was hard last year. They really give to the school."
