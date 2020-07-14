CADILLAC — With schools planning to open in the fall, Teachers are preparing for whatever the 2020-2021 school year may have in store.
Getting ready to transition back to in-person learning, teachers, though worried about returning to school amid COVID-19, are looking at using more technology in the classroom to help ease the transition back to school.
On June 30, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a plan for schools to open in phases.
Executive Order 2020-142 requires school districts to adopt a COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan laying out how they will protect students and educators across the various phases of the Michigan Safe Start Plan. The MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap offers guidelines as to the types of safety protocols that will be required or recommended at each phase. In recognition that these protocols will cost money, Whitmer also announced that she was allocating $256 million to support the districts in implementing their local plans as part of the bipartisan budget agreement announced on June 30.
The safety protocols detailed in the MI Safe Schools Roadmap includes guidance on the use of PPE, good hygiene, cleaning/disinfecting, spacing in classrooms, screening for symptoms, athletics, and more. The Roadmap also recognizes the impact COVID-19 has had on students’ and educators’ mental health and offers guidance on how schools can address this issue.
In phases 1-3, community spread of the virus is increasing and substantial, there is concern about health system capacity, and testing and tracking efforts may not be sufficient to control the spread of the pandemic. As a result, no in-person instruction occurs and only remote learning allowed.
In Phase 4, which Osceola and Lake counties are currently in, in-person instruction is permitted with required safety protocols which include required use of PPE by both staff and students.
In Phase 5, which includes Missaukee and Wexford counties, schools open for in-person instruction with minimal required safety protocols which includes the strong recommendation to use PPE, but it is not required.
In knowing that she will be returning to school, Sandra Freeland, fifth-grade science and social studies teacher at Mackinaw Middle School, said she is working with the Cadillac Area Public School District to form a plan that will help transition students back into the classroom and out again, if needed. And, with recent spikes in COVID-19 cases, Freeland said that is always a possibility.
"During the shutdown, I was lucky in that my students were somewhat used to using computers and that my lesson plans were already blended with technology," Freeland said. "(...) But not every teacher was that lucky. It was just a shift to move everything to online learning so last minute," she said.
Freeland added that she worked anywhere from 10 to 13 hours a day to make the shift and make sure students were provided for emotionally during the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
In making sure that each teacher is prepared and trained in blended learning, is going to be key in making any transition, whether it be transitioning back to school or shutting down again, easier.
Though preparing to return to the classroom, there is a worry about returning to school.
In June, The Michigan Education Association published a survey of educators from across the state with 15,339 responses. Of those responses, 85.8% were teachers or faculty.
Of those who responded at the elementary level, 79.2% believed it will be very difficult to implement social distancing and other public health practices inside a public school.
Among the more than 15,000 respondents, 78.4% were either concerned or very concerned for their own health in returning to school and 86.4% were either concerned or very concerned for their students' health.
More recently, according to an article in Bridge Magazine, Central Michigan University surveyed nearly 400 faculty and found that over a third would prefer to avoid face-to-face teaching this fall, said Matt Johnson, head of the union that represents faculty members.
However, Freeland said the answer to fears of returning to the classroom is complicated.
"Am I concerned with coronavirus? Yes. I have a son at home who has asthma and, although he is 18, I am always cautious about what I bring home from school. (...) But, I am a teacher. I am going to teach."
Freeland added that she is pleased with the steps schools are making to make sure safety concerns are met.
"I feel that we are putting forth a plan from the viewpoint of all stakeholders," she said. "We are making sure we have a plan for learning and are getting PPE kits for classrooms. (...) Nothing is perfect, but I appreciate all the effort that is being put in to make sure we are all as safe as possible during this transition."
