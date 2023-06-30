“Teachers have the summers off” is a statement that makes any professional educator cringe. Often, teachers smile through such comments and politely explain how that is not quite the case. It is a mindset that is hard to change, but alas, we shall continue to try.
Summer schedules offer educators a flexible schedule to balance parenting, work, appointments, and other responsibilities. Contrary to popular belief, teachers are not lounging around and vacationing all summer, and the mindset that we do so is demoralizing to the profession and takes a toll on teacher morale.
This article is the first in a summer series of topics that will showcase all that local educators do throughout the summer in order to advance in their careers, plan and prepare for the upcoming school year, and contribute to the community and local economy as hard working professionals beyond the brick and mortar of their classrooms and contractual hours.
Teaching is a unique profession where both the district and the state require continued professional development to maintain teacher licensure. While the district offers professional development (PD) during the school year that aligns with district goals and state requirements, there is little time during the school year (and definitely not during the business hours of a school day) for educators to obtain advanced degrees, certifications, and trainings that allow them to hone their skills for the specific grade level or content that they teach.
Fortunately, our local educators are willing to go above and beyond to expand their pedagogical skill set to provide the very best education that we can for our students.
Let’s take a look at what some Cadillac Area Public School educators are doing for continuing education this summer. Anne Koscmider teaches 10th-12th grade Psychology, Advanced Placement Psychology, World History, Geography, and Advanced Placement World History.
Anne is currently participating in the Open Ed Resource Project (OER) to obtain credits that allow her to maintain her teaching licensure, in addition to training other educators. She is attending the social studies conference and facilitating several PD sessions, primarily for onboarding teachers and acquainting them with OER Project courses.
Anne says that facilitating and attending dozens of professional development sessions throughout the year allows her to connect with exemplary educators from around the globe. She notes that it’s inspiring and rejuvenating to see the passion that educators bring to classrooms near and far. Although it’s challenging, one thing she values about teaching is that the work is never done; there is always a way to improve. Anne enjoys challenges and expanding her pedagogical skill set.
She recognizes the importance of modeling the habits of mind implicit in continuing education for her students: persistence, risk-taking, intrinsic motivation, and contributing to advancement of a profession.
Likewise, Elizabeth Lakin, art teacher at Mackinaw Trail Middle School, is new to MTMS but has been teaching for 10 years. She is enrolled in two practical workshops: Teaching 3D design and The Power of Art: Pathways to Critical Thinking and Social-Emotional Learning, provided by the Department of Education via the Michigan Art Education Association. Beth travels to Northwestern Michigan College in Traverse City and to the Detroit Institute of Art to complete these courses. Beth is also pursuing an EdD program for Ethical Leadership. The cost for this program is around $700 per credit hour at her expense. She will explore whether the district will reimburse for some of those costs, but it will not be covered in full by the district.
Teachers pay for continuing education out of pocket, should they choose to advance their degrees. And she’s not alone. Lauren Houk, and many other Cadillac educators are currently working on their masters level programs this summer in order to become more skilled and knowlegeable about their subject matter taught, and best teaching practices to be highly effective educators. There are also several local professional development sessions that area teachers are attending this summer, including Math Recovery and Languages Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS).
It is also not uncommon for many teachers to use the summer to plan for the school year ahead. Summer is prime time to reflect, tweak, write curriculum, write or re-write lessons, and get organized. Lakin reports that teaching 600 students art in one year is a massive undertaking.
She is currently writing a curriculum for Mackinaw Trail Middle School’s art program. It is a curriculum that spirals sixth grade art content into seventh grade, and seventh grade content into eighth grade, while differentiating engaging projects between grades, and being mindful of the six- to nine-week time limit placed on her classes.
Administration does not require this during the summer, but if she waits until the contract year starts to plan all that needs planned, she will not be able to successfully start the year. The school day is consumed by meetings before/after school, and being available to teach and work with students. There really is very little planning and prep time during the school day.
This summer, you might see teachers relaxing, traveling, playing with their own kids, shopping downtown supporting small businesses, or out to lunch with friends— and that might be just the break they needed before, after, or in between a professional development session or graduate level coursework.
Keri Powell-Boolman is a Cadillac native, educator, and writes on behalf of the Cadillac Education Association (CEA).
