Teachers, people age 65+ to get vaccine sooner

CADILLAC — A lot more people can get the COVID-19 vaccine a lot sooner than was previously planned.
But please, please—don't call the health department and ask to get scheduled.
District Health Department No. 10 shut down the department's COVID hotline on Wednesday as calls flooded in.
The health department is still in phase 1A of vaccine deployment.
But on Wednesday, the Whitmer administration announced changes to the next phase, Phase 1B, which will begin as early as Jan. 11.
People who can get vaccinated in Phase 1B now include those age 65 and up and schoolteachers.
"The majority of the calls coming into our hotline were from individuals who now fall into the updated Phase 1B and want to know how to get scheduled to receive the vaccine,‘ stated Kevin Hughes, Health Officer for DHD No. 10. “We completely understand that individuals are anxious to get their vaccine, and we ask for continued patience as we work to put our processes in place to make this happen as quickly as possible. Once our staff can get caught up on returning calls, we will consider reactivating the hotline."
The health department expects to put a registration form online as early as Thursday. For people who can't get online, there will be "an alternative way" to get registered, and the department will announce that "shortly," the department said via a news release.
"Don't call us" has been a refrain from public health leaders as the vaccine started being released in December. Health departments and local hospitals have repeatedly said that they will announce how and when you can register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and have said their phone lines are struggling under the burden of people calling to get registered before it's even possible for them to get registered.
Both DHD No. 10 and Central Michigan District Health Department have surveys on their websites for employers in critical industries to complete so workers that fall in phase 1B or 1C of vaccine deployment can get vaccination clinics scheduled.
Vaccination clinics at this point are private and are being held only for those that are invited; chiefly, that's healthcare workers and long-term care residents.
People who can be vaccinated in phase 1B include Michiganders age 65 and older; frontline essential workers including police officers, first responders, frontline state and federal workers, jail and prison staff and pre-K-12 teachers and childcare providers.
The adjustment to the phases comes as Wexford County had its 1,000th COVID-19 case on Wednesday.
Wexford County added 21 new cases on Wednesday, reaching a cumulative pandemic total of 1,005 cases. Additionally, there are 58 probable cases in Wexford County. There have been 18 deaths.
Missaukee County added six new cases and reached a cumulative total of 486, with 43 probable cases and 10 deaths.
Lake County lost one more person to COVID-19, bringing the pandemic total to nine. There were also four more COVID-19 cases in Lake County on Wednesday, reaching a cumulative of 293, in addition to 17 probable cases.
Osceola County had eight new cases, for a cumulative total of 767. Like Wexford County, Osceola County has had 18 deaths.
Statewide cases reached 508,736. There were 51 new deaths, for a total of 12,918.
