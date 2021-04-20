CADILLAC — If you've been exposed to COVID-19, you need to quarantine for 14 days post-exposure.
That's longer than the quarantine guideline for much of the pandemic, which called for a 10-day quarantine. But that guidelines have changed as the third surge of the pandemic got underway in Michigan, as the B.1.1.7 variant, which is more contagious, spreads in the state.
But getting the message out into the world about the longer quarantine encountered a snag in the District Health Department No. 10 region, among others.
The health department said over the weekend that Traceforce, the contact tracing platform used by many health departments, including DHD No. 10, had not updated its system to the new 14-day quarantine until April 15.
"As a result, Traceforce inadvertently sent out letters to numerous close contacts informing them that they need to quarantine for 10 days, when they actually need to quarantine for 14 days," DHD No.10 said in a news release. "If you were identified as a close contact on or after April 5, you do need to quarantine for 14 days, even if you received a letter from Traceforce stating otherwise."
The health department also issued a reminder that proof of antibodies or negative COVID-19 test results do not reduce or end quarantine.
"The only close contacts excluded from quarantine are those who have been infected with COVID-19 within the last 90 days or are fully vaccinated for two or more weeks prior to exposure," the department said, adding, "the health department would also like to point out that the length of quarantine and release from quarantine is determined by public health, not ones’ healthcare provider."
The health department also announced on Monday that the department will be using a new digital tool for people who test positive for the virus.
Patient Education Genius (PEG) will send a digital survey through text or email to people who test positive.
"If you test positive for COVID-19, you may not get a phone call from the Health Department right away,‘ said Kevin Hughes, health officer for DHD No. 10. “Unless you fall into a high-risk category based on age or type of employment, you will now receive a text or email with a link to an online survey where you enter your information. We ask that all residents in our jurisdiction please complete this survey if you receive it.‘
The department said the survey only asks for information that is allowable under the Public Health Code and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability (HIPAA) Privacy Act, such as demographics, symptoms, occupation, attendance at public events or gatherings, and people with whom they may have been in close contact.
"The survey does not gather any private information like social security numbers, personal passwords, or banking details," DHD No. 10 said in a news release.
The survey should take less than 15 minutes to complete, according to the health department. The department's staff will review the information and reach out "as needed."
The department says using the digital survey will help to identify people who have been exposed to the virus and initiate isolation and quarantine.
"Any delay to this process can result in unnecessary spread," the release said. "This new method for case investigation will help DHD No. 10 prioritize investigations on outbreaks in schools, businesses, and vulnerable populations."
Isolation is 10 days from the start of symptoms or a positive test result; quarantine is for 14 days following exposure to the virus.
If you have questions about isolation or quarantine, call the Health Department at 231-305-8675 or visit: https://www.dhd10.org/covid-19-now-what/
