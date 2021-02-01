For 30 years, Dave Ford has worked in an industry built around customer service.
Ford is the owner of Ford’s Electronics and Appliance Service. Ford is a repairman. When Ford finished his service in the United States Air Force with skills in electronics and avionics, he started his civilian life working in the field. Eventually, with home appliances getting more complex and using more electronics, he started to work with stoves, washers, dryers and more.
When he started in 1991, Ford said he spent his hours working on consumer electronics such as VCRs, stereos and other home electronic components. Ford said his job dealt more with component level repair then and now it is mostly replacing entire boards. The 21st Century is becoming more electronic and more disposable, according to Ford.
“Think of a DVD player. It used to be people spend $200 to $300 and they would pay to repair them,‘ Ford said. “Now you can get them for under $50. The repair end of that has gone away.‘
While the amount of people in the repair business has shrunk over the years, Ford said he was able to find his place because he was willing to evolve, embrace and navigate the changes, in particular, with appliances.
He said in 2021 these appliances are more like computers and have motherboards, sensors and are controlled by microchips and processors. The manufacturers also used to be more forthcoming with training for repairing their products, but that also doesn’t happen as much if at all.
“I would travel to classes annually once or twice a year. That has gone away. There used to be lots of job training, video (training) or communications. The support has diminished,‘ he said. “We have to find it on our own.‘
Paul Lewis, like Ford, is a repairman.
Lewis started Lewis Appliance Services in 2005 but he had prior experience before that as both his father and grandfather were repairmen in the Cadillac area. His grandfather owned a TV and radio repair shop, but he died before Lewis was born. Regardless, repairing things was a family thing and something he grew up around.
For the most part, Lewis said his business helps customers with repairing their kitchen and other appliances. On occasion, Lewis said they will work on window air conditioners or a dehumidifier, but he does not work on any type of consumer electronics.
Like Ford, Lewis said sometimes it is easier and cheaper for customers to buy a new appliance rather than have it repaired.
“A customer had contacted us through one of the manufacturers that we contract with. A dispatch had been sent to us and it was on a non-warranty microwave,‘ he said. “I looked at it a bit and called to check with the customer. I could tell what he needed us to do was going to cost, with parts and labor, just under what a new one would cost. He was appreciative of that.‘
Lewis also said over the last 15 years the amount of competing businesses has decreased. He said he definitely doesn’t see a lot of younger people interested in pursuing this type of work and the older repairmen are retiring.
As a result, Lewis works in Cadillac, Traverse City, Houghton Lake, Grayling and Harrison areas. When he started, Lewis said he had to reach out further geographically to generate enough business. That is no longer the case, but he does have a larger service area.
“We have customers waiting two weeks to get an appointment. Our schedule stays full,‘ Lewis said. “Sometimes it is not a happy situation for the customers or us. There is a much greater demand for repair services than there is a supply.‘
In 1986, John Partridge was in the original electronics class at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center. In 2021, Partridge is the CTC’s Computers, Networking, and Electronics Technology instructor and he said there has been a change in philosophy when it comes to electronic and appliance repairs. Like Ford and Lewis, Partridge said there is not a lot of component work, outside of niche markets.
When he took the original CTC class, he said they were learning about AC/DC electronics, digital electronics, repair and general troubleshooting. No matter the device, the goal was to tinker with it until it worked. That mindset changed shortly before Y2K, which was the predicted malfunction of some computer systems before or at the beginning of the year 2000 due to the inability of computer systems to distinguish between dates in the 1900s and the 2000s.
In a short time, Partridge said the electronics class transitioned to other avenues, including computer repairs. As a result, the CNET program was born. Although students still work with electronics to show how electricity works, Partridge said the focus has changed to things like robotics, industrial controls and programmable logic controllers.
“For our program, we are focusing on industry. We want them to be able to find employment and it’s not in electronics repair,‘ he said. “Certainly we teach electronics for the thinking aspect, but the retro devices are thrown away and people are getting rid of them. We follow what the need is locally.‘
Wexford-Missaukee CTC Director Tim Rigling said he is not aware of any post-secondary training that would teach new repairmen or repairwomen the skills needed to get into the business. He also said there aren’t any apprenticeships, especially after Pell’s Radio Appliance and TV closed up in 2018.
“We are used to change, we’ll continue to adapt and change,‘ Rigling said of the CNET program.
As for Ford and Lewis, both said they are not concerned with business drying up, but they are concerned about what the future looks like if there aren’t training opportunities for future generations. Ford said it has come to the point where there are fewer repair businesses and no training to get into the trade.
“What are they going to do when something breaks and there is no one to call. The manufacturers will need to have more support,‘ Ford said. “There will always be a need. Things will always break. People will step up to fill the need, but there also will be a need to have a training facility or expansion by the manufacturers.‘
