CADILLAC — In a world overwrought by technology, people these days have a much higher chance of being captured on video, especially when crime is involved.
Additional surveillance from civilians has now become a crucial tool for justice-seekers.
With the availability of security devices like Ring doorbell cameras and high quality smartphone cameras, getting away with a crime is difficult to do. Over the last few years, it’s become much more common for local police forces to rely on civilian surveillance to solve cases big and small.
“We’ve had incidents where people record to say, ‘hey, we’re trying to help you out,’” said Cadillac Police Officer Austin Reardon. “You’re not gonna get all the same story from our dash cams that were just at the front of the car.”
Today, officers with the Cadillac Police Department each don a body camera while on the job. But, even before body cams were utilized, Reardon said surveillance from the community was always an asset.
When officers are on the scene with body cams, dash cams and the 360-degree cameras attached to their city police vehicles, Reardon said it’s always easier to get the full narrative, but a civilian recording is always helpful.
It’s when officers away from the scene that footage from Ring cameras and smartphones could become necessary for catching a perpetrator. Breaking and entering, trespassing and vehicle theft can all be easily caught on doorbell camera footage, or by a concerned community member who sees something out of the ordinary and decides to take action by recording.
Wexford County Prosecuting Attorney Corey Wiggins said that video recordings from the public can be a blessing. They can help to piece together a narrative, or can be used to combat a testimony and reveal the truth. However, parsing through multiple pieces of footage, or one longer piece of footage, can take up a lot of extra time.
“So for example, if you’ve got, a situation where you’ve got two or three officers on scene,” he said. “Now, let’s say it takes an hour to clear; we’re watching three hours of body cam video at that point.”
In those cases, Wiggins said video recordings are helpful, but they don’t necessarily make things easier.
After a call is made, Reardon said he’ll typically ask for any additional footage to be sent his way. Despite the assistance a civilian video can bring, Reardon said the ability an individual has to edit their recording can complicate the process.
“I think we just look at the totality of the circumstances completely,” he said. “Because a lot of times, cell phone videos, a lot of people will cut and paste what they want the media to see, or what other people want to see, and then it can turn into just a bad story or a fake story.”
As much as community eyes and ears have tuned into the possible crimes in their neighborhood, they’ve also become focused on the police. Recording interactions with officers has become a common procedure for people who have been pulled over or have been approached by the police.
In other cases, people who witness an interaction between the police and a fellow community member are likely to start recording.
“It’s totally legal; they can do it, and I normally tell them, ‘hey, I’m recording as well,’” Reardon said. “The only issue is when they’re starting to push into our crime scene, or hindering our investigation, that’s when they can get in trouble with the law and actually go to jail for obstruction.”
Whether a video recording makes its way into court depends on the quality of the footage and its relevance, Reardon said. In general, he said security camera footage is more reliable than cell phone footage, because a doorbell cam is much more likely to capture the before, during and after of a crime in action.
Reardon said cell phone footage can be manipulated, but that it’s very difficult to alter security camera footage. Cell phone recordings are useful, he said, but the context of the footage needs to be taken into consideration before being entered as evidence.
Once video evidence reaches the courtroom, Wiggins said it can sometimes tell a different story than what police were originally told.
“We’ve had a couple claims of domestic violence, and when the video is obtained, it shows the complete opposite,” he said. “It sometimes will show that the claimed abused person was actually the aggressor in the situation.”
Where video recordings go, social media tends to follow. Reardon said the multitude of social media sites that are available can be used to share footage from the community and open up discussion on said footage.
There’s good and bad that comes with society’s affinity for social media, Reardon said. For example, when a video makes its way to Facebook, the comments tend to become overwhelmed with people’s opinions, which can lead to conflict, and sometimes threats.
Social platforms like Snapchat, however, can often be useful when it comes to trying to locate someone, criminal or otherwise.
“We use Snapchat a lot, like the mapping, because a lot of people leave their location on, so we can see where their location is,” Reardon said. “If they’re kids, and they’re running away, or they’re saying they’re suicidal and parents can’t find them. There’s a lot of avenues we can take to for social media to actually help us.”
Advancements in technology are never ceasing, so there’s always something new for Reardon and his fellow officers to learn. In a recent training, he was shown how to pull a photo from a social media site, save it to his desktop and then view the exact latitude and longitude of where the photo was taken.
“So it will actually tell you where this photo was and where they were at that time,” he said. “And you kinda just got to be very wary of what you post on the internet nowadays.”
Because technology gets a makeover so often, Reardon said it’s important for police forces to stay up-to-date on any changes. Cell phones have become an excellent tool for police, he said, and it’s been demonstrated in a number of documentaries.
Additionally, making use of tools like body cams, dash cams and 360 vehicle cams helps to develop transparency with the public. Making those pieces of footage keeps people aware of what goes down in their community.
